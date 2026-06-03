Ram Charan underwent training in wrestling for three to four months for Peddi: Buchi Babu Sana

Hyderabad, June 3 (IANS) Buchi Babu Sana, who has directed the eagerly awaited rural sports action drama 'Peddi', featuring Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead, has now disclosed that actor Ram Charan underwent training in wrestling for three to four months for the film and that they had roped in the trainer who had trained actor Aamir Khan in Dangal for the task.

During a media interaction, Buchi Babu Sana was asked about the precautions taken for the film which had a sports backdrop. Responding to the question, the director said, "Cricket is a game that we all know. But we took special care in the matter of wrestling. We brought in the trainer who coached Aamir Khan in the movie Dangal. We also made wrestlers from Telangana part of the team. We gave special training to all the artists. Ram Charan took special training in wrestling for about three to four months for this movie."

For the unaware, a trailer that was released recently by the makers gave the impression that Ram Charan played a character that was proficient in three sports including cricket and wrestling in the film.

The film, which is slated for release on June 4 worldwide, had triggered excitement ever since it was first announced.

Shooting for the film had been wrapped by May 1 this year. Ace cinematographer Rathnavelu, who is the cameraman for director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited rural action drama 'Peddi', was the first to announce that shooting had been wrapped.

Taking to his X timeline in the early hours of May 1, cinematographer Rathnavelu had said, "It’s a wrap for Mega power star @AlwaysRamCharan ! #Peddi -A Memorable journey. Working with #RC has been truly special. A powerhouse performer on screen and a wonderful friend off it. Grateful for the memories we’ve created together. @BuchiBabuSana @arrahman @vriddhicinemas."

On his Instagram page, he had said, "Working with Ram Charan has been nothing short of inspiring — not just a phenomenal actor who brings fire and finesse to every frame, but also a genuinely warm and a truly reliable friend off screen. On this last day of shoot with him , I carry back not just great visuals, but great memories. Here’s to the magic we created together — and to many more journeys ahead."

The film brings together a strong cast with Janhvi Kapoor playing the leading lady. Senior actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani will all be seen playing important parts in this film.

On the technical side, the movie is backed by some of the best in the industry. R Rathnavelu has handled the camera work, Navin Nooli has editing the film, and Avinash Kolla has designed the film’s massive and detailed sets.

--IANS

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