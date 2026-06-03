Ram Charan says 'you have to be appreciated at home first' before going global

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Pan-India star Ram Charan, who gained global stardom after the song “Naatu Naatu” from his 2022 film “RRR” won an Oscar, has talked about balancing global recognition with the appreciation he receives from audiences back home in India, saying that success truly begins with being accepted by one's own people.

Talking to IANS about whether global acclaim or love from his home audience matters more to him, the star, whose film “Peddi” is all set to release on June 4, said that both hold their own significance, but love at home comes first.

“Both have its charm and of course, I would like to come back as a homeboy from Andhra Pradesh or my Hyderabad and charity begins at home. So you have to be appreciated at home first,” Ram told IANS.

The 41-year-old actor, who welcomed twins with his wife Upasana on January 31 after being parents to their firstborn Klin Kaara, shared that while local recognition is important, receiving appreciation from audiences across the world is equally rewarding.

“And then, of course, reach to different markets, different countries, appreciating your work. It's beautiful to have somebody from Japan appreciate your work, somebody from LA… It's beautiful to reach out to a variety of audiences and know what they think about our Indian film,” said Ram.

“Peddi” is a Telugu sports action drama in which Ram will be seen as a "crossover athlete" who excels in three sports: cricket, wrestling, and sprinting.

The film Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film also stars Boman Irani, Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. The film is finally releasing on June 4.

Ram made his acting debut with the action film Chirutha in 2007. He came into the limelight by starring in S. S. Rajamouli's fantasy-action film Magadheera in 2009. He went on to star in notable films such as Orange, Racha, Naayak, Yevadu, Govindudu Andarivadele and Dhruva.

He shot to stardom with the action thriller Rangasthalam in 2018. He peaked to global stardom with RRR directed by SS Rajamouli.

--IANS

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