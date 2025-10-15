Ram Charan says 'keep spreading your positivity' as cousin Sai Tej turns 39

Hyderabad, Oct 15 (IANS) As Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej celebrated his 39th birthday on Wednesday, his cousin brother Ram Charan penned a lovely birthday wish for him on social media.

Taking to this X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, Ram Charan wished Sai Tej a fantastic year ahead.

The 'RRR' actor penned, "Happy Birthday to my dearest @IamSaiDharamTej Keep spreading your positivity and energy wherever you go. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead, brother. (sic)"

In addition to this, his uncle Naga Babu Konidela penned a lovely birthday wish for his nephew Sai Tej on social media.

Posting a stylish photo of the two from the gym, he penned on the micro-blogging site, "Some may not be born our sons, they may be nephews, companions, or kindred souls. Yet through their unconditional love, they win our hearts and become as dear as our own. @IamSaiDharamTej (sic)"

"Tejubabu, you are my son in spirit and soul. Love you deeply. Wishing you many more joyful returns of the day, wrapped in blessings, laughter, and legacy," he added.

Back in August, mega brothers Ram Charan, Sai Tej, and Varun Tej were seen spending their weekend by sweating it out in the gym.

Sai Tej took to his Instagram and dropped a photo of himself posing with cousins Ram Charan and Varun Tej in the gym after a fruitful workout session.

The pic was accompanied by the caption, "Weekend grind with the crew (sic)."

Talking about his professional commitments, Sai Tej was recently seen leading his film "SYG: Sambarala Yeti Gattu".

The pan-India action entertainer has been helmed by Rohith KP. Aside from Sai Tej, the project also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jagapathi Babu, and Sai Kumar in significant roles, along with others.

"SYG: Sambarala Yeti Gattu" narrates the tale of a brave youth who challenges an oppressive ruler. He ends up risking everything to bring freedom to his homeland and people.

