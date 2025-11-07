Ram Charan dances like a dream in 'Chikiri Chikiri' from 'Peddi'

Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) The makers of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Peddi', featuring actors Ram Charan in the lead, on Friday released the foottapping romantic single 'Chikiri Chikiri' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Ram Charan, shared the link to the song on YouTube and wrote, "Here is the #Peddi First Single #ChikiriChikiri. Loved dancing to this @arrahman sir's special composition. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026."

The foottapping number, which has been set to tune by A R Rahman, has lyrics by Balaji and is sung by Mohit Chauhan. Ram Charan unleashes his signature dance flair, perfectly synced to Rahman’s infectious and high-voltage composition. The beat radiates energy, and the number delivers a full-blown visual and musical feast. Ram Charan sports a mass and rustic look and the hook step is a treat to watch.

It may be recalled that a couple of days ago, director Buchi Babu Sana had disclosed the meaning of 'Chikiri'.

The director, who posted a video clip of him having a conversation with the Mozart of Madras A R Rahman, is seen explaining the situation of the song to the music director. He says, "The hero sees the heroine for the first time in the village. He tells his friend that she is that rare girl who looks beautiful without any make up.He calls her a chikiri."

Rahman asks what is a Chikiri and to that the director replies, "The men in the hero's village affectionately call the pretty women of their village Chikiri. That is where the song begins."

Meanwhile, sources say that the team is working relentlessly to keep the project on track as per schedule.

Ram Charan has undergone a complete transformation for his role. Janhvi Kapoor plays a character called Achiyyamma in the film. The stellar cast also includes Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a powerful supporting role, alongside Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

With a top-notch technical crew on board, 'Peddi promises' a rich cinematic experience. R Rathnavelu is handling cinematography, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli takes charge of the editing.

'Peddi' is slated for a grand Pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday.

