Ram Charan aces Dussehra speech in Hindi, dedicates north Indian love to Lord Ram

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Telugu star Ram Charan, who is known for his work in ‘RRR’, impressed the audience in Delhi with his Hindi speaking. The actor attended the Ravan Dahan at Balaji Ramleela Maidan in the national capital.

During the event, the actor spoke in Hindi, and recollected his portrayal of Alluri Sitaramaraju in ‘RRR’. He also expressed his gratitude to the people of north India for inviting him to the event.

He said in Hindi, “The character that I played in the movie (RRR), his name is also Ram. And what is happening today is happening because of Lord Ram. So I am very grateful to him. I have got so much love. I am from a small industry, and we have come from the south. And we have got so much love in the north. And that is only because of our movie. And your heart is so big. You have invited us so much and kept us in your heart”.

“So thank you very much for that. And my name, as you know, my full name is Ram Charan Tej Konidela. It means that the one who is at the feet of Ram is Hanuman. So my name is Hanuman. I stay where Ram is. There is Ram in all of you. And all of you have called me. I have come here for that. Thank you very much to Lord Ram. And thank you to all the viewers”, he added.

In ‘RRR’, the actor essayed the role of a police officer in British administration. His role was inspired by freedom fighters Rash Behari Bose and Alluri Sitaramaraju. The film was a massive global success, hugely praised for its action, visuals, songs, and storytelling, and it won international awards.

