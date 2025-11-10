Rakul Preet Singh shares experience of working with R. Madhavan in ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, has shared her experience of working with R. Madhavan in the film.

R. Madhavan will be seen playing Rakul Preet Singh’s father, and the key hurdle in Ashish and Ayesha’s love story.

Speaking about working with him as his on-screen daughter, the actress shared, “I have always been a fan of him. it was amazing associating with him as his daughter, I think we shared so many interesting conversations on sets, learnt so much from him. What a fantastic actor he is and I think whenever the person next to you is a great actor, your performance also enhances and he helped me do that”.

She further mentioned, “I think learning from his wisdoms of all these years and just such a lovely person he is and so grounded , so amazing as a human being that it really reinstate the fact that you have to stay grounded, no matter how many years you have been in the industry, it's been an absolute delight working with him”.

The sequel picks up the story, following Ashish and Ayesha as they navigate love, laughter, and drama, as Ashish meets her parents.

‘De De Pyaar De 2’ is the sequel to ‘De De Pyaar De’, and is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and Luv Films Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. The film stars Ajay Devgn as Ashish Mehra, and Rakul Preet Singh as Ayesha Khurana, continuing their age-gap romance from the original.

The story sees Ashish trying to win over Ayesha’s family, navigating awkward, funny situations spawned from the significant age difference and family dynamics. The film is set for a theatrical release on November 14, 2025.

