Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani take their first drive in an AI driven car: We were scared

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani took their first drive in an AI-driven car, terming the experience as "scary".

On Sunday, Jackky took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video of them sitting in a car, without a driver. We could see the staring of the car moving on its own, while Jackky was sitting in the passenger's seat.

Rakul, who was in the back seat, admitted that they were extremely sceptical at first, but the experience turned out to be amazing for them.

"We were really scared, but then we decided to give it a chance, and it was amazing," the 'De De Pyaar De' actress was heard saying.

The video reshared by Rakul on her official account also included the text, "First drive with an AI driver (sic)".

Meanwhile, Rakul and Jackky recently enjoyed some couple time during their fun getaway to New York.

On Thursday, the actor and producer shared a set of lovely glimpses from the trip on social media.

He took to his Instagram account and treated the netizens with pictures alongside his “most favourite person in the world,” wife Rakul.

“A few more glimpses from my favourite city with my most favourite person in the world @rakulpreet #NewYorkCity," Jackky wrote the caption.

Prior to that, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' actress uploaded pictures of herself relaxing during her vacay and trying different cuisines, while exploring the vibrant food scene of the city.

She was seen savouring pizza, croissants, and other delicious snacks in the post captioned, “A little bit of New York, a lot of good food, and the best kind of company.”

Work-wise, Rakul will next grace the screen with S Shankar's much-discussed “Indian 3”, the sequel to the 1996 cult classic "Indian" featuring Kamal Haasan as the lead.

--IANS

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