Rakul Preet Singh drops ‘tropic like it’s hot’ post from New York vacation with Jackky Bhagnani

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh, on Sunday, took to social media to share glimpses from her New York vacation with Jackky Bhagnani.

The ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ actress added a fun twist to her post with the caption “Tropic like it’s hot.” The first image shows Rakul and Jackky twinning in white outfits as they strike a romantic pose together. The subsequent pictures feature the actress posing solo, offering glimpses of the property along with a peek into their exotic meals.

Jackky Bhagnani had earlier shared a series of heartwarming glimpses from his trip to New York City on social media. He had posted pictures featuring Rakul, whom he affectionately referred to as his “most favourite person in the world.” The photos captured the couple enjoying quality time together during their getaway. Alongside the images, Jackky had written, “A few more glimpses from my favourite city with my most favourite person in the world @rakulpreet #NewYorkCity.”

In the candid shots, Jackky and Rakul Preet were seen posing together, while he also shared a few solo pictures. One of the images showed the couple striking a playful, goofy pose.

Earlier, the ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ actress had also given a glimpse of their relaxed holiday, highlighting their experience of trying different cuisines and soaking in the city’s vibrant food scene. Rakul had shared a series of photos and videos in which she was seen enjoying pizza, croissants, and other delicious snacks. Alongside the post, she had written, “A little bit of New York, a lot of good food, and the best kind of company.”

For the unversed, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in a lavish beachfront wedding at ITC Grand Goa, India. The couple had celebrated their union with a grand ceremony attended by several celebrities.

--IANS

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