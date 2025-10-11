Rakul Preet Singh celebrates Karva Chauth & birthday together, 'now let’s eat cake'

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) It was a double celebration for actress Rakul Preet Singh on Friday as she celebrated Karva Chauth with husband Jackky Bhagnani, along with her 35th birthday.

Rakul looked beautiful in an orange saree with a heavily embellished blouse, accesorized with a choker neckpiece, matching earrings, and stylish bangles.

Rejoicing at the double celebration, the 'Aiyaary' actress penned, "Happy Karvachauth from us to you (Red heart emoji) And now let’s eat cake (Smiling with teeth emojis) (sic)."

Wishing his lady love on her special day, Jackky penned a heart-melting poem for his 'love and universe".

Dropping a video compilation of some precious moments of Rakul on his IG, Jackky shared, "My Love, My Universe

My love, happy birthday —

this day means more than words can say,

for on this very day,

God chose to send you my way.

A blessing wrapped in grace and light,

you make every wrong feel right.

The best at heart, in all you do —

the world’s a kinder place with you.

Best wife, best daughter, daughter-in-law too,

best sister — there’s nothing you can’t do.

My best friend, my calm, my guide,

my therapist, my life — my pride.

So today, I pray and truly mean,

may all your dreams paint life serene.

You deserve the brightest, the grandest part —

for you are the queen of every heart.

I love you past the moon’s embrace,

beyond each planet’s endless space —

to Jupiter, stars, and back to start…

Happy birthday, keeper of my heart."

Rakul and Jackky had been neighbors for a long time before they finally crossed paths during the COVID-19 lockdown. As they started interacting more frequently and spending more time together, the two ended up falling for one another.

After dating for some time, Rakul and Jaccky finally got married on February 21, 2024.

