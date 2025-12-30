Rakshit Shetty says 'the warmth around Kirik Party still hasn’t faded' as the film clocks 9 years

Chennai, Dec 30 (IANS) Rakshit Shetty's 2016 romantic comedy, "Kirik Party," has completed 9 years of release, and the Kannada actor expressed his gratitude to the audience for their constant love for the project even after so many years of release.

Taking to his X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, Rakshit wrote, "Years later, the warmth around Kirik Party still hasn’t faded. What truly keeps it alive is the audience’s love for the film. Grateful for that affection, always Celebrating 9 beautiful years of Kirik Party (sic)."

Made under the direction of Rishab Shetty, "Kirik Party" has been backed by Govind Sahai Guptha and Rakshit Shetty, under the Paramvah Studios banner.

The core cast of the drama includes Rakshit, Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde, Achyuth Kumar, Aravinnd Iyer, Dhananjay Ranjan, Chandan Achar, and Pramod Shetty. The movie marked the acting debut of Rashmika and Samyuktha.

The story of the drama has been provided by a team named "The Seven Odds", comprising Rakshit, Rishab Shetty, Abhijith Mahesh, Dhananjay Ranjan, Kiranraj K, and Chandrajith Belliappa.

The film also happens to be the second directorial venture of Rishab Shetty after his 2016 release "Ricky".

"Kirik Party" revolves around Karna (Played by Rakshit), a first-year student at an engineering college. The film explores the college life of Karna and his friends, which also includes Saanvi (Played by Rashmika) a final-year student.

In another update, Rakshit's much-acclaimed 2022 outing "777 Charlie" was honored with four Karnataka state awards - 'Best Film', 'Best Actor', 'Best Editing' and 'Best Lyricist'.

Expressing his gratitude for the same, Rakshit penned on social media, "Feeling grateful and humbled! '777 Charlie' wins 4 State Awards.. 2nd Best Film, Best Actor, Best Editing & Best Lyricist. Heartfelt thanks to the jury, our amazing audience, and this incredible team. @Kiranraj61 for his vision, Pratheek for the flawless editing, and @Nagarjunsharma2 for words that touched hearts."

