Rakesh Roshan wishes wife Pinkie on anniversary: Fought our way through 55 years of marriage

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) As they celebrate 55 years of marital bliss on Wednesday, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan penned a note for his wife Pinkie and said that they fought their way through five decades of marriage, and are still standing stronger than the Eiffel Tower.

Rakesh took to Instagram, where he shared two photographs of himself and his wife from the City of Love.

“We fought our way through 55 years of marriage, and we’re still standing stronger than the Eiffel tower Happy anniversary to us,” he wrote as the caption.

The 76-year-old filmmaker is married to Pinkie Roshan, the daughter of J. Om Prakash. They have two children, Sunaina Roshan and Hrithik Roshan.

Rakesh has appeared in 84 films in the 1970s and 1980s. As a filmmaker, his work includes the action drama Khudgarz, Khoon Bhari Maang, Kishen Kanhaiya, Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya and Krrish film series.

In 2025, Netflix released a four-part documentary series titled The Roshans. The series traces the artistic lineage from composer Roshan Lal Nagrath to his sons Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan, and to actor Hrithik Roshan, reflecting on how the family's creative output helped shape mainstream Bollywood music and cinema.

Meanwhile, it was announced last year that Rakesh’s superstar son Hrithik is all set to make his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’ as he passed the baton of a franchise that he shaped and nurtured in the past 22 years.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. The Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan will be swinging between the two departments of direction and acting for the film as he essays the titular superhero in the franchise. The shooting for the film is set to begin early next year.

Hrithik is now making his debut on the OTT space as a producer with “Storm”. Hrithik is joining hands with Prime Video for the thriller, which is set in Mumbai. Production is scheduled to begin imminently.

“Storm” has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker, who helmed the series “Tabbar” and the Sundance selection “Fire in the Mountains,” reports variety.com.

--IANS

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