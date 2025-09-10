Rakesh Roshan shares how Jeetendra, Prem Chopra, and Jackie Shroff made his 76th birthday special

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, on Wednesday, took to social media to share glimpses from his 76th birthday celebrations.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the director shared a couple of photos from the intimate bash, which was attended by his close friends from the industry, like Jeetendra, Prem Chopra, Jackie Shroff, and family members. In his post, Rakesh gave a special shout-out to his close friend Bawaji for making his birthday a memorable affair.

Sharing the images, the ‘Krrish’ director wrote, “A special shoutout to Bawaji for making my 76th birthday so special. Family, friends, laughter and love – priceless.” In the photos, Rakesh is seen striking different happy poses with Jeetendra, Jackie and other close ones. In a group selfie, Rakesh is seen giving a thumbs-up while posing with his friends. Veteran actor Prem Chopra is also featured in the photo.

Interestingly, Rakesh Roshan has shared the screen with Jackie Shroff in notable films like “Kala Bazaar” and “King Uncle.” In “Kala Bazaar,” directed by Rakesh, Shroff starred alongside Anil Kapoor and Kader Khan, while in “King Uncle,” Roshan both directed and produced the film, with Shroff in the titular role alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anu Aggarwal.

Roshan has also collaborated with veteran actor Prem Chopra in three films: “Nafrat” (1973), “Dil Aur Deewaar” (1978), and “Haathkadi” (1982). He made his directorial debut with the action drama “Khudgarz” (1987), featuring Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Govinda, Bhanupriya, and Amrita Singh.

On September 6, Rakesh Roshan turned 76 and received heartfelt wishes from his loved ones on social media. His son and actor Hrithik Roshan took a trip down memory lane by sharing rare childhood photos to celebrate his father. Posting a series of throwback images, the ‘War 2’ actor expressed his gratitude, thanking his father for instilling resilience in him and for being “the best teacher one could ask for.”

Hrithik penned a note that read, “Happy birthday to you papa. Thank you for building this resilience inside me. When life gets hard, it feels like home. Nothing can and nothing will shake the soldier in me. Over the years I have learnt to see the opposite as well, and I know you have too. The discovery of worthiness within, the simplicity of just being, the collapse of external validation. Today I walk in balance, as do you.”

"Never complete, but no longer empty. I would have never reached this place of equanimity, this place of wisdom, without first traversing the hard path. Thank you for building that soldier in me. For being the best teacher, one could ask for. I stand proud (and strong), cause I am your son. I love you,” he added.

--IANS

ps/