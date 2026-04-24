Rakesh Bedi calls for empowerment of divorcee women instead of judgment, says ‘it is not the end’

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has expressed his thoughts on divorce, and has urged the society to change its perspective.

He asked people to not treat it as an end, but infact as a new beginning.

Taking to his social media account, the actor posted a video where he expressed his views on how women who seek divorce should be supported by family and society rather than judged and trolled.

Rakesh said that any and every girl who returns to her parental home after separating from her husband deserves acceptance, dignity, and a lot of motivation to rebuild her life.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Divorce is not the end. Make it a new beginning.”

In the video, Rakesh Bedi said, “I feel that if a daughter returns home after a divorce, she should be given another chance at life by her family. Instead of making divorce a taboo in society, we should support her so that she can stand on her own feet and become independent.”

Further in the video, the actor cited a powerful real-life example to reinforce his message on divorce.

The actor spoke about a father who welcomed his daughter back home after her divorce with ‘dhol and band’, celebrating her return with pomp, pride and love instead of shame and embarassment.

Talking about Rakesh Bedi, the actor is currently the talk of the town for his phenomenal performance in his recent releases Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, where his work has been highly lauded.

Rakesh has been a part of the entertainment industry for over four decades.

From classics like ‘Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi’ to ‘Shrimaan Shrimati’, and movies like Gharwali Baharwali, Chashme Badoor, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Phir Hera Pheri, and many others.

–IANS

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