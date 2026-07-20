Rajya Sabha Chairman Radhakrishnan asks members to uphold dignity of House

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan on Monday called upon House members across all sides to uphold the dignity, discipline and decorum of this august institution and promote meaningful deliberations.

In his opening remarks at the start of the Monsoon Session, Radhakrishnan said that while differences of opinion are integral to parliamentary democracy, they must be expressed in a manner that preserves the sanctity of the House.

“Disruptions should not be allowed to undermine its functioning,” he said.

“This session has an important legislative and deliberative agenda. I urge members to remain focused on the timely disposal of business, as every disruption delays discussion on matters affecting the nation and the people we represent,” said the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

He called upon members to uphold the House’s proud tradition of meaningful deliberations.

“I am confident this session will uphold that legacy. We have 19 sittings before us, and it is our collective responsibility to utilise this valuable time to debate and decide on issues of national importance,” he said.

Sharing information about the new services introduced from this session, Radhakrishnan said that the Secretariat has introduced live AI-based simultaneous interpretation of the proceedings in nine languages through the multimedia devices at members' seats.

“This facility will gradually be expanded to all 22 scheduled languages. Members are requested to share their feedback for further improvement,” he said.

During the first day of the 271st Session of the Rajya Sabha, the Chairman administered the oath of office and secrecy to many newly elected members of the House.

The elected representatives hailing from different political parties became new Rajya Sabha members after the recently held biennial elections.

Those who took the oath of office include Congress leader Pawan Khera, Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, and Prakash Chik Baraik (West Bengal).

Mahesh Kevat (Madhya Pradesh), Dr Mukeshbhai J. Rathwa (Gujarat), and Dr Satish Poonia (Rajasthan) were also administered the oath by Radhakrishnan.

--IANS

rch/dpb