February 13, 2026 5:34 PM हिंदी

Budget session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 9

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Friday till March 9, marking the conclusion of the first phase of the on-going Budget Session of Parliament.

This adjournment follows a similar move in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day, as both Houses entered a three-week recess.

Twenty seven permitted special mentions by members who were present were deemed to have been laid on the table of the House. These special mentions, a procedural mechanism allowing lawmakers to highlight urgent public issues without full debate, were formally recorded in this manner due to time constraints or the session's winding down.

The recess period is intended to enable parliamentary standing committees to scrutinise the detailed demands for grants and allocations presented in the Union Budget 2026-27, which was tabled earlier in the session.

Committees will examine ministry-wise expenditures, policy implications, and fiscal priorities to prepare reports that will inform discussions when the Houses reconvene.

The first part of the Budget Session, which commenced in late January, was marked by intense debates and disruptions.

Key issues included heated exchanges over an interim India-US trade deal, references to the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane, opposition protests on various governance matters, and procedural wrangles.

Despite these challenges, some legislative business progressed, including the passage of certain bills in the Lok Sabha.

The adjournment comes amid a politically charged atmosphere, with opposition parties raising concerns on economic policies, national security, and farmer-related issues, while the government defended its agenda.

The three-week break provides an opportunity for consultations, committee work, and preparation for the second phase, where the focus will shift to detailed budget scrutiny, passing of appropriation bills, and potential further legislative activity.

The second phase is likely to see more substantive deliberations on financial matters and pending bills, aiming to conclude the session before the fiscal year-end considerations intensify.

--IANS

sktr/svn

