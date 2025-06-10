Raju Jeyamohan's 'Bun Butter Jam' to release on July 18

Chennai, June 10 (IANS) The makers of director Raghav Mirdath's romantic drama 'Bun Butter Jam', featuring Bigg Boss fame Raju Jeyamohan in the lead, have now announced that the long awaited film will finally hit screens on July 18 this year.

Actor Raju, who took to his timeline on X, to share the announcement on the film's release date put out by the producers, said, "Marriages may be made in Heaven, but some love stories are entirely made by mothers. A game between Gen Zs and boomers! Begins on July 18. #BunButterJam in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada. #BunButterJamFromJuly18. A film by @RMirdath A @nivaskprasanna musical. Produced by @RainofarrowsENT @sureshs1202."

It may be recalled that the film's first look poster, which was released almost a year ago, had caught the attention of film buffs for the manner in which it was designed.

Instead of the usual posters, the team had chosen to release a hand-made painting as their film's first look poster.

The painting, which was of the Renaissance kind, showed a battle scene in which the hero was seen enjoying a sandwich made using jam and butter despite suffering wounds on the battlefield.

The painting had a significant point to make as the film's director Raghav Mirdath later went on to explain. The director pointed out that people fought battles on a daily basis in their minds.

"The battles could be due to recalling a past memory that was painful or worrying about an uncertain future. As a result, they fail to enjoy the present," the director pointed out.

Stating that many people looked to first solve problems and then enjoy later without realising that this time free of problems may never come, the director said that this was the point the painting was looking to make. He said the painting, which showed Raju, despite suffering injuries in battle, enjoying a sandwich, was looking to drive home the point that people must look to enjoy the good things the present has to offer, unmindful of the problems that loom large.

Admitting that the film's plot was based on a suggestion given by the producer, the director had gone on to disclose that he had expanaded and made the line the producer had given him into a full-fledged script.

Along with Raju, Adhya Prasad and Bhavya Trikha play the lead. The film will also feature Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, Charlie, Michael Thangadurai and VJ Pappu in pivotal roles.

--IANS

mkr/