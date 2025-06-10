June 10, 2025 3:50 PM हिंदी

Raju Jeyamohan's 'Bun Butter Jam' to release on July 18

Raju Jeyamohan's 'Bun Butter Jam' to release on July 18

Chennai, June 10 (IANS) The makers of director Raghav Mirdath's romantic drama 'Bun Butter Jam', featuring Bigg Boss fame Raju Jeyamohan in the lead, have now announced that the long awaited film will finally hit screens on July 18 this year.

Actor Raju, who took to his timeline on X, to share the announcement on the film's release date put out by the producers, said, "Marriages may be made in Heaven, but some love stories are entirely made by mothers. A game between Gen Zs and boomers! Begins on July 18. #BunButterJam in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada. #BunButterJamFromJuly18. A film by @RMirdath A @nivaskprasanna musical. Produced by @RainofarrowsENT @sureshs1202."

It may be recalled that the film's first look poster, which was released almost a year ago, had caught the attention of film buffs for the manner in which it was designed.

Instead of the usual posters, the team had chosen to release a hand-made painting as their film's first look poster.

The painting, which was of the Renaissance kind, showed a battle scene in which the hero was seen enjoying a sandwich made using jam and butter despite suffering wounds on the battlefield.

The painting had a significant point to make as the film's director Raghav Mirdath later went on to explain. The director pointed out that people fought battles on a daily basis in their minds.

"The battles could be due to recalling a past memory that was painful or worrying about an uncertain future. As a result, they fail to enjoy the present," the director pointed out.

Stating that many people looked to first solve problems and then enjoy later without realising that this time free of problems may never come, the director said that this was the point the painting was looking to make. He said the painting, which showed Raju, despite suffering injuries in battle, enjoying a sandwich, was looking to drive home the point that people must look to enjoy the good things the present has to offer, unmindful of the problems that loom large.

Admitting that the film's plot was based on a suggestion given by the producer, the director had gone on to disclose that he had expanaded and made the line the producer had given him into a full-fledged script.

Along with Raju, Adhya Prasad and Bhavya Trikha play the lead. The film will also feature Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, Charlie, Michael Thangadurai and VJ Pappu in pivotal roles.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Chhattisgarh: Beneficiaries express gratitude as 'Chawal Utsav' brings timely rice distribution in Jashpur

Chhattisgarh: Beneficiaries express gratitude as 'Chawal Utsav' brings timely rice distribution in Jashpur

NSE awaits no objection certificate from SEBI to start DRHP process: Ashish Chauhan

NSE awaits no objection certificate from SEBI to start DRHP process: Ashish Chauhan

'Humnava Mere' song from MAA reflects on the beautiful mother-daughter bond

'Humnava Mere' song from MAA reflects on the beautiful mother-daughter bond

In Belgium, EAM Jaishankar exposes nefarious designs of rogue state Pakistan

In Belgium, EAM Jaishankar exposes nefarious designs of rogue state Pakistan

Indian stock market sees stupendous growth in last 11 years: Ashish Kumar Chauhan

Indian stock market sees stupendous growth in last 11 years: Ashish Kumar Chauhan

RajKummar Rao flaunts his softer side with Manushi Chillar in the ‘Naamumkin’ song from Maalik

RajKummar Rao flaunts his softer side with Manushi Chillar in the ‘Naamumkin’ song from Maalik

Delhi: Fire erupts in Dwarka residential building; man, 2 children die after jumping from 9th floor

Delhi: Fire in Dwarka residential building; man, 2 children die after jumping from 9th floor

Protester in 2024 Bangladesh student uprising is voter in Bengal, ECI orders probe

Protester in 2024 Bangladesh student uprising is voter in Bengal, ECI orders probe

Katy Perry ambushed by fan during Sydney concert

Katy Perry ambushed by fan during Sydney concert

India big winner in 2025 as global smartphone manufacturing output declines: Report

India big winner in 2025 as global smartphone manufacturing output declines: Report