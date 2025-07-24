Durand Cup 2025: Jamshedpur FC edge out Tribhuvan Army FC in a five goals thriller

Jamshedpur, July 24 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) club Jamshedpur FC beat Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FC by a 3-2 scoreline at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur in the Group C opener on Thursday.

Sarthak Golui and Manvir Singh got on the scoresheet in the opening half, while Nikhil Barla scored the third after coming off the bench, as the Men of Steel made a winning start to their Durand Cup campaign.

Golui broke the deadlock from a long throw-in early in the game, capitalising on the opponent’s clumsy defensive line to put the hosts up front. Khalid Jamil’s men continued to create chances in the early phase, but Tribhuvan Army FC found the equaliser in the 26th minute against the run of play.

Jamshedpur FC restored the lead within five minutes thanks to Manvir Singh’s composed finish. Vincy Barretto played an inch-perfect pass to the newly joined forward, and the latter made no mistake in finding the back of the net from a tight angle.

Mohammed Sanan, Jayesh Rane, and Co. continued to dominate the ball possession and generate attacking moves in the final minutes of the opening half, but couldn’t extend the lead, as the first half ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts.

Sanan got a golden chance early in the second half, but the winger’s attempt was denied by the post. A couple of minutes later, the Men of Steel created another chance from a free-kick, this time through Praful Kumar, but his free header was off target.

Tribhuvan Army FC pulled level again with a stunning long-range strike from outside the box in the 64th minute.

With the match poised at 2–2, Jamshedpur FC pushed hard for a third goal. Super-sub Barla gave his side the lead again with his very first touch after coming off the bench in the 71st minute.

Manvir had another chance to extend the lead in the dying moments, but his shot went off target. The match ended 3–2, as Jamshedpur FC held on to register a crucial victory in their opening fixture.

Jamil’s men will next face the Indian Army FT on July 29 in an early kick-off at the Furnace.

