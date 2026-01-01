Rajnath Singh lauds DRDO's 'scientific excellence' on Foundation Day, calls it vital for defence preparedness

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) On the occasion of the 68th Foundation Day of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to the scientists and personnel, praising their unwavering commitment, scientific excellence and deep sense of national duty.

DRDO is marking its 68th Foundation Day on Thursday. The organisation was established on this day in 1958 to strengthen India and make the country self-reliant in the fields of science and technology, particularly in defence.

Taking to X, the Defence Minister said, "On DRDO Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all DRDO scientists, personnel and their families. Their unwavering commitment, scientific excellence and sense of national duty are vital to strengthening India's defence preparedness and advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence."

"By developing indigenous, future-ready technologies, DRDO is reinforcing our strategic autonomy and the confidence of our armed forces. I wish the entire DRDO family a year of meaningful breakthroughs and continued service to the nation," Singh added.

DRDO was formed in 1958 through the merger of the Technical Development Establishment and the Directorate of Technical Development and Production of the Indian Ordnance Factories with the Defence Science Organisation, under the administration of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Later, in 1979, the Defence Research and Development Service (DRDS) was constituted as a service of Group ‘A’ officers and scientists, functioning directly under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence.

With a vast network of 52 laboratories, DRDO is engaged in the development of defence technologies across a wide range of critical domains, including aeronautics, armaments, electronics, land combat engineering, life sciences, materials, missiles and naval systems.

Today, it stands as India's largest and most diverse research organisation in the defence sector.

The organisation comprises around 5,000 scientists belonging to the DRDS, along with approximately 25,000 other subordinate scientific, technical and supporting personnel, who together contribute to strengthening the country's defence capabilities and technological self-reliance.

