July 07, 2025 4:45 PM हिंदी

Union Minister Singh highlights Defence investment’s catalytic impact on India's economy

Union Minister Singh highlights Defence investment’s catalystic impact on India's economy

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Highlighting the economic benefits of investment in the Defence sector, Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday stressed judicious utilisation of the Budget by spending at the right time for the right objective, underscoring the need for efficient use of the taxpayers’ money.

Speaking at the Controllers’ Conference 2025 of the Defence Accounts Department (DAD), the Minister said, “We need to be responsible in utilising the Budget as it comes from the hard-earned money of the public. The Budget should be used optimally – for the right purpose, at the right time.”

He also highlighted the fact that the country’s Defence Budget is bigger than the GDP of some countries.

Defence Minister Singh pointed out that gone were the days when expenditure in the Defence sector was only considered necessary and never viewed as an economic catalyst. “Now, it is being seen as a spending which has a multiplier impact on the economy,” he said.

“Earlier, there was no assessment of the economic impact of expenditure on security but things have changed now when investment in re-armament is rising exponentially. We need to pay special attention to Defence economics,” said Defence Minister Singh.

He also praised the measures taken by the Defence Acquisition Council for starting procurement from the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

He also called for measures to serve veterans better and appreciated steps like introduction of centralised database management.

The conference inaugurated by the Defence Minister will foster discussions on policy dialogue, strategic review and institutional innovation and serve as a platform for shaping the future of India’s Defence financial architecture.

The conference, that will be held till July 9, aims to bring together top leadership from DAD, civil services, academia, think-tanks, and stakeholders across the Defence and finance sectors.

“It serves as a vital platform for evaluating challenges, initiating reform, and advancing the role of financial governance in Defence preparedness,” said the Defence Ministry in a statement.

--IANS

rch/rad

LATEST NEWS

Union Mos Raksha Khadse inaugurates Pro Basketball League Season 4 in Pune

Union Mos Raksha Khadse inaugurates Pro Basketball League Season 4 in Pune

Delhi HC upholds revocation of security clearance of Turkey-based Celebi in ‘national security’

Delhi HC upholds revocation of security clearance of Turkey-based Celebi in ‘national security’

Wiaan Mulder scripts history with triple century on Test captaincy debut (Credit: Zimbabwe Cricket/X)

Wiaan Mulder scripts history with triple century on Test captaincy debut

Stock market ends flat as investors await clarity on India-US trade deal

Stock market ends flat as investors await clarity on India-US trade deal

Yamini Malhotra says 'Punjabi sets feel like a big fat wedding, Telugu shoots are more strict'

Yamini Malhotra says 'Punjabi sets feel like a big fat wedding, Telugu shoots are more strict'

Baloch Human rights activist becomes victim of forcible detention by Pakistani forces

Baloch Human rights activist becomes victim of forcible detention by Pakistani forces

Fintechs must curb fraud with AI use, ensure financial inclusion: DFS Secretary

Fintechs must curb fraud with AI use, ensure financial inclusion: DFS Secretary

Japanese Coast Guard ship arrives in Chennai on six-day goodwill visit

Japanese Coast Guard ship arrives in Chennai on six-day goodwill visit

Manu Bhaker spearheads India's squad for Asian Shooting Championship

Manu Bhaker spearheads India's squad for Asian Shooting Championship

Former Bangladesh Law Minister placed on two-day remand in illegal firearms case

Former Bangladesh Law Minister placed on two-day remand in illegal firearms case