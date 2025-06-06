Rajkummar, Wamiqa’s ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ to premiere digitally on June 6

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actors Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s latest comedy drama film “Bhool Chuk Maaf” is finally premiering digitally from June 6 on Prime Video.

"What drew me to Bhool Chuk Maaf was the delightfully unpredictable nature of Ranjan's journey," said Rajkummar.

He added: "He is a simple man with big dreams, whose life turns completely upside down because of one forgotten promise—leading to the most entertaining chaos. My character is uniquely layered, making it both challenging and rewarding to portray.”

The film also features Dhanashree Verma, Sanjay Mishra, and Raghubir Yadav. The film is about Ranjan, a starry-eyed romantic from Banaras who finally lands a government job and is ready to marry his childhood sweetheart, Titli. In all the rush towards his happily-ever-after, Ranjan forgets a sacred vow and fate refuses to let it slide.

"Working on Bhool Chuk Maaf has been an absolute joy," said Wamiqa.

"The film’s narrative has a touch of innocence to it and it grabbed my attention from the get go. It captures the timeless charm of Indian romance but presents it through a completely fresh lens.”

“Bhool Chuk Maaf is our heartfelt celebration of love, faith, and second chances. The film's unique charm lies in its ability to be both quirky and deeply rooted, exploring something universally relatable—the weight of promises and the unexpected consequences of forgetting them,” director and writer Karan Sharma added.

He added: “Thanks to our phenomenal cast led by Rajkummar and Wamiqa, we've crafted a story that's both entertaining and meaningful.”

Producer Dinesh Vijan said the film ackles this deeply relatable conflict with humour and heart, striking a real chord with the ‘aam aadmi’.

“Karan has brought this world to life in a way that’s wildly entertaining yet emotionally grounded,” Vijan shared.

Manish Menghani, director and head – content licensing, Prime Video India, said: “ Bhool Chuk Maaf masterfully blends heartland humor, soulful storytelling, and relatable characters, delivering a refreshing narrative.”

Presented by Dinesh Vijan in association with Amazon MGM Studios, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a Maddock Films Production, directed by Karan Sharma and features Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjay Mishra, and Raghubir Yadav in key roles

Starting June 6, Bhool Chuk Maaf will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

--IANS

dc/