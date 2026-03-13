March 13, 2026 3:45 PM हिंदी

Adah Sharma to play superhero in ‘Super Velli’

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma, who is set to play a superhero in the upcoming film, has now revealed the title of the film, ‘Super Velli’.

The film is helmed by Rajesh Bachchani, and sees the actress playing a chaotic and lazy superhero, who aims to destroy the world with her powers.

Talking about the film, Adah said, "A few days ago I put out a video on Social media saying " I'm Velli " and news channels picked it up saying I'm out of work and idle.People told me to clear it up. But then i thought "what would Velli do?She would be too lazy to correct it. So in the spirit of being Velli , here's ‘Super Velli’. With great power comes great responsibility”.

Rajesh Bachchani said, “I remember Adah's fun character Bhavna Reddy from ‘Commando’ movies. Her genuine raw talent with an intelligent, sharp yet quirky personality, and humour and action there was no doubt that Adah is our ‘Super Velli’. I've been working on the script for 3 years and we are making something new and fresh for the audiences”.

After the massive buzz around ‘The Kerala Story’, the actress is stepping into a completely different universe, one filled with madness, satire, and a hero who doesn’t exactly behave like one.

The teaser hints at a character who would rather nap than save the world, yet somehow still ends up in the middle of absolute chaos. Instead of the typical polished, cape-wearing savior, this superhero seems delightfully unpredictable, clumsy one moment and strangely brilliant the next.

Earlier, Adah, who was praised for her work in ‘The Kerala Story’, talked about why she isn’t a part of the sequel.

She said, “I enjoy speaking about a film I am part of. When I'm not a part of a film, I feel speaking about it just to be in the news isn't right. Whether I was offered the sequel or not is something that should remain between the makers and the actor and not really be discussed publicly”.

“The first part was about ISIS camps in Afghanistan and showed step by step how an innocent girl ends up becoming a terrorist. Part 2 is a completely different story”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

