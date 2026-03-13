Snehlata Vasaikar weighs in on influencers bagging acting projects because of their fan base

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actress Snehlata Vasaikar says she believes the growing presence of social media influencers and digital creators in films, television and OTT platforms reflects the evolving nature of the entertainment industry.

Speaking about the trend of influencers being cast in acting projects because of their massive follower base, Snehlata told IANS, “I do not think it is wrong for anyone to get an opportunity. What truly matters is how that person uses the opportunity. Whether someone is a content creator or comes from another background, if they work hard and perform well, they can succeed.”

“Talent can exist in anyone. Ultimately, success depends on dedication, hard work, and consistency,” she added.

The actress, who will soon be seen in the upcoming supernatural horror thriller Vashikaranam, also spoke about the challenges of performing in such a genre.

Talking about working in the horror-thriller space, she said that the genre demands a strong grip over emotions and performance. “Since this show belongs to the horror supernatural thriller genre, it becomes very important for an actor to maintain control over emotions and expressions."

"Scenes require a certain intensity, and you have to stay completely immersed in the moment to make them believable,” she shared with IANS.

For the uninitiated, Snehlata Vasaikar is an established name in the Marathi entertainment industry, after having worked extensively in regional films and television.

With the show Vashikaranam, the actress will be seen marking her full-fledged debut in Hindi television.

