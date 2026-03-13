Aanand L Rai reveals he was drawn to the sheer unpredictability of 'Tu Yaa Main'

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Filmmaker Aanand L Rai revealed that he was drawn to Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer "Tu Yaa Main" due to the sheer unpredictability of the project.

"Tu Yaa Main" deals with a genre rarely attempted by Bollywood - a full-blown creature survival thriller built around a ferocious crocodile.

Talking about what got him excited about "Tu Yaa Main", the filmmaker shared, “What excited me about Tu Yaa Main was the sheer unpredictability of it. We don’t often see creature-driven survival stories in our cinema, and here it was combined with characters who feel completely rooted in today’s world."

Shedding light on the lead characters, Aanand L Rai added, "Maruti and Avani feel like people you’d know. And when you place characters like that in an extreme situation, the tension becomes far more personal".

Aanand L Rai’s studio is known for supporting unconventional movies such as "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" franchise, "Newton", and "Tumbbad".

Made under the direction of Bejoy Nambiar, "Tu Yaa Main" revolves around Avani Shah (Played by Shanaya Kapoor), a social media influencer with millions of followers, and Maruti Kadam (Played by Adarsh Gourav), a rapper from Nalasopara. Their relationship takes an unexpected turn when they find themselves trapped in an abandoned swimming pool with a crocodile.

Previously, sharing his journey of playing Maruti, Adarsh wrote on social media, “Tu yaa main came at a time to me where I was feeling confused and helpless reading everything that was being developed. But when I walked out of @abzeebandekar insane narration at the colour yellow office, I knew i had to be Maruti.”

“What was it about him that felt so personal to me? Maybe his desire to breakout and find an identity. Something infectious about a character who knows where he’s coming from and does not shy away from it. Would I ever be able to walk up to someone while owning my fears and let them see me for who I am? Probably not. Probably what I wanted to be. Maruti gave me a chance to be what I always envied. I wanted to be his friend the moment I read about him,” he added.

