April 20, 2026 2:25 PM हिंदी

Rajkummar Rao on baby girl bringing luck: It’s our destiny, our hard work

Rajkummar Rao on baby girl bringing luck: It’s our destiny, our hard work

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao, who embraced fatherhood a few months ago, addressed the belief that the arrival of his baby girl has brought luck into his life.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Rajkummar shared that while the timing of certain achievements of his life has been special, he does not necessarily attribute them solely to his daughter’s birth.

“She’s brought in, I am sure, a lot of love. But there’s no pressure. It’s our luck, it’s our destiny, our hard work,” he said.

The actor also highlighted that his daughter will have her own path to follow.

“She’s a baby, she’s our daughter. She has her own journey, so there's no pressure of her bringing in luck,” he added, emphasising that he does not want to place expectations on her.

Rajkummar further recalled a significant moment that coincided with the birth of his first daughter.

He mentioned that the day their daughter came into their lives, his wife, actress Patralekhaa, won Best Actress for her movie, Phule.

“The day my baby girl was born, Patralekha won for Phule as the Best Actress,” said Rajkummar, adding that he too won many awards after her birth.

For the uninitiated, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa embraced parenthood and welcomed a baby girl on the 15th of November, 2025.

On the professional front, the star couple has been receiving good reviews for their movie Toaster. While Rajkummar is paired opposite Sanya Malhotra, Patralekhaa has stepped in as the producer for the project.

Toaster is Patralekhaa's debut project as a producer and it has been directed by Viveck Daschaudhary.

The movie also stars Archana Puran Singh.

–IANS

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