Rajkummar Rao expresses excitement for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’, thanks him for inspiring everyone with his work

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Rajkummar Rao, on Sunday, took to social media to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday with a heartfelt note.

Expressing his admiration for the superstar, the 'Stree' actor shared his excitement for SRK’s upcoming film “King” and thanked him for being a constant source of inspiration through his passion and dedication to cinema. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Stree’ actor shared a heartwarming video montage from the Filmfare Awards, capturing some memorable moments with Shah Rukh Khan.

In the clip, the two can be seen joyfully dancing together to the iconic song “Chaiyya Chaiyya.” The post also featured a special moment from the 2025 Filmfare Awards, where Shah Rukh praised Rajkummar’s performance in “Srikanth”, calling it “outstanding” and “truly deserved.” Rao, who won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for the film, was personally congratulated by the superstar on stage before joining him and other stars in a lively dance performance.

For the caption, the ‘Newton’ actor wrote, “Happy birthday @iamsrk sir. Thank you for being You and thank you for all the love and support all these years. May God bless you always and you keep giving us such amazing films and keep inspiring us with your work. Waiting for the Blockbuster #King now.”

Interestingly, Director Sidharth Anand marked SRK’s birthday with a powerful teaser of “King.” The teaser took social media by storm within minutes of its release, showcasing the superstar in a strikingly dark and intense avatar.

Sporting silver hair and a blood-smeared face, the ‘Kuch Kuc Hota Hai’ actor exudes menace as he walks through a trail of destruction, holding a King of Hearts card that he flips toward the camera before delivering a haunting monologue. Packed with gripping visuals and an aura of mystery, the teaser teases a completely new side of Shah Rukh Khan.

“King” also features SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. The action thriller is set to release in 2026.

