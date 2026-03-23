March 24, 2026 1:21 AM हिंदी

Rajinikanth says, 'Dhurandhar 2’ is must watch for every Indian, Aditya Dhar calls it superstar moment

Rajinikanth says, 'Dhurandhar 2’ is must watch for every Indian, Aditya Dhar calls it superstar moment

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, whose directorial ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ has emerged as a box-office phenomenon, has called Tamil superstar Rajinikanth the “benchmark” of entertainment, as he got overwhelmed with the appreciation from the legend of Tamil cinema.

On Monday, Rajinikanth took to his X, formerly Twitter, and lauded ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, as he called Aditya Dhar, “box-office ka baap” (The big daddy of box-office).

He wrote, “What a film #Dhurandhar2‌. Aditya Dhar, box office, ka baap. Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every Indian. Jai hind”.

Responding to the same, Aditya called it a superstar moment. He wrote, “ “Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring “entertainment” with just one benchmark, YOU. Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic. So for you to call ‘Dhurandhar 2’, a “must watch” feels like the biggest ‘superstar’ moment of my life”.

“It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger. Grateful beyond words, Sir. This one is going straight to the heart. Jai Hind”, he added.

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has emerged as one of the biggest box-office juggernauts in recent Indian cinema. The response has been overwhelmingly strong across markets. The film registered high occupancy rates, multiple sold-out shows, and strong traction in dubbed versions, indicating pan-India appeal.

Industry figures like Ayushmann Khurrana and Anupam Kher praised its scale and performances, while critics highlighted its spectacle-driven storytelling. Ram Gopal Varma called its success a disruption to traditional filmmaking norms.

Culturally, the ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise has evolved into a mass phenomenon. Its blend of hyper-stylized action, nationalism, and star power has resonated strongly with audiences, reflecting current cinematic trends. Viral moments, music, and even off-screen incidents have amplified its reach, turning it into more than just a film, a conversation driver.

The sequel solidifies the franchise as a defining force in modern Bollywood spectacle cinema. However, the film has also riled up one section of the audience with many claiming it to be pro-establishment propaganda.

--IANS

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