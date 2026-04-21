Rajeev Khandelwal says ‘style has always been an extension of what he feels ‘

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actor Rajeev Khandelwal who is all set to return to television, this time as a host for upcoming show ‘Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar’, has spoken of what style means to him.

Reflecting on his style statement, Rajeev Khandelwal said, “For me, style has always been an extension of what I feel, not just what I wear.”

The actor will be seen wearing different styles and designs of brooches in every episode, making it as his style statement in the show.

Talking about it, Rajeev said, “The brooches I am wearing on my blazer, as a host, are more than just accessories; they carry with them the strength, grace, and spirit of the true superstars of every home.”

Talking about the show, Rajeev said, “On the sets of Tum Ho Naa, I don't just host; I celebrate the 'Superstar' in every woman I meet. It is my way of saying, this manch (this stage), this pal (this moment), and even this look, is dedicated to you. This felt like a subtle yet meaningful way to bring that idea alive”

For Tum Ho Naa, Rajeev’s wardrobe will feature sharply tailored blazers with thoughtfully curated brooches.

This stint as a host, won't be the first for Rajeev. Earlier, he has hosted the popular crime-based show Sach Ka Saamna.

The actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than 25 years.

For the uninitiated, Rajeev Khandelwal rose to fame with Kahiin to Hoga, which premiered in 2003 and quickly became one of the most popular shows on Indian television.

The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Apart from Rajeev and Aamna Sharif, the show also starred Gurpreet Singh and several other actors.

Rajeev’s portrayal of Sujal Garewal became extremely loved by audiences and even today remains one of the most iconic characters from early 2000s television.

After his successful stint in television, Rajeev transitioned to films and appeared in movies such as Aamir, Shaitan, Table No. 21 and others.

–IANS

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