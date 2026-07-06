Rajeev Khandelwal says society must stop judging people by their skin colour

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actor Rajeev Khandelwal addressed the issue of colour bias and the insecurities it creates on the reality show, ‘Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar’, hosted by him.

He urged people to move beyond mere skin colors and judging appearances and instead focus on a person's character and achievements.

The conversation began after contestant and guest Dr. Reema opened up about growing up with comments about her skin colour and how they affected her confidence. Recalling her childhood, she shared that people would often compare her with her fairer sisters and make remarks that stayed with her for years.

Listening to her story, Rajeev reflected on how deeply ingrained such biases remain in society.

"Yeh bahut basic si baat hai ki koi kisi ke rang-roop par aise sawaal uthata sakta hai."

(It's shocking that something as basic as a person's appearance or skin colour can still become a reason for people to question them)

Encouraging people to redefine beauty standards through their actions, the actor added, "Aap na yeh prove kariye taaki log bolein ki hamare bachche bilkul Doctor Reema jaise ho. Wohi rang chahiye humein. Yeh hamare karm hi kar sakte hain."

(Live in a way that people one day say, "We hope our children grow up to be just like Dr. Reema. We want that very complexion." Only our actions can bring about that kind of change.)

Rajeev also shared his personal perspective on beauty, saying he has always admired dusky complexions.

"Mujhe lagta hai ki jo khoobsurti hai, main repeat kar raha hoon, main isliye nahi keh raha hoon kyunki aap yahan khadi hain. Mujhe lagta hai khoobsurti jo hai, yeh jo colour hai, yeh rang… mujhe jab bhi koi mujhse saanvle rang ka insaan milta hai, main bolta hoon ki kitna khoobsurat rang hai aapka."

(I truly believe this, and I'm not saying it because you're standing here. Whenever I meet someone with a dusky complexion, I always tell them, "You have such a beautiful skin tone)

Emphasising that appearance should never become a source of self-doubt, Rajeev urged people not to internalise society's judgments.

"Jaise kehte hain, surat par mat jao, seerat par jao. Woh toh bade log kehte hain, samajhdaar log kehte hain. Aur mujhe aisa lagta hai ki aapke andar kabhi woh complex nahi aana chahiye."

(As the saying goes, don't judge someone by their face, judge them by their character. Wise people have always believed that. I feel you should never allow such a complex to take root within you)

Previously too, Rajeev has taken to the reality show's platform to talk about body shaming and other issues.

–IANS

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