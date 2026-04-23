April 23, 2026 8:45 AM हिंदी

Rajeev Khandelwal reveals he makes tea for his wife, pampers her everyday

Rajeev Khandelwal reveals he makes tea for his wife, pampers her everyday

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) On the new reality show Tum Ho Naa, a thought provoking moment came to life as actor and host of the show Rajeev Khandelwal shared a heartfelt exchange with contestant Poonam and her husband.

He highlighted the essence of shared responsibilities irrespective of gender and redefining conventional roles within a marriage.

Rajeev, citing the example of his life with his wife, opened up about him pampering her every single day.

He said, “Main har roz apni wife ke liye chai banata hoon. Aapko pata hai, har roz subah garam paani deta hoon.”

He added that he would speak more about this later, and emphasized that care and responsibility in a household should be shared.

During the interaction with Poonam, she revealed that her husband also keeps the fast of Karwa Chauth for his wife, saying, “365 din mein ek hi din aata hai, ek din toh sacrifice kar sakta hai har husband apni wife ke liye.”

He further appreciated Poonam’s intention to spend the prize money on making the kitchen more comfortable for her husband.

When Rajeev asked if there was a special reason behind her husband cooking daily, he responded emotionally, “Meri life se mere mom-dad ke jaane ke baad, mera ghar jo sambhala hai, woh Poonam ne hi sambhala hai.”

Reflecting on the moment, Rajeev remarked, “I think bahut kam ladies aisi hoti hongi jo shayad is mukaam tak pahunch paati hain apni life mein, jahan par husband actually ek sofa pe baith ke yeh bole, main har roz uske liye khana banata hoon, aur aane wale saalon tak poore jeevan mein uske liye khana banana chahunga.”

For the uninitiated, Rajeev Khandelwal got married to Manjiri Kamtikar in February 2011.

–IANS

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