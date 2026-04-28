Rajeev Khandelwal recalls Rajesh Khanna’s iconic ‘Anand’ dialogue on 'Tum Ho Naa'

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Rajeev Khandelwal recalled legendary actor Rajesh Khanna’s iconic dialogue from his movie "Anand" during the show, "Tum Ho Naa".

Rajeev asked contestants how they wished to use the prize money. One of the contestants, Pooja, shared that she hopes to buy a bigger house and would like to put the prize money towards a down payment for that.

Rajeev then turned to her husband, Kartik, and asked whether handing over his entire salary to his wife meant he wasn’t good at budgeting or simply trusted her completely.

Rajeev added with a hilarious twist, “Kyunki generally jo aadmi hote hain, unko lagta hai… ‘arre isko kya samajh mein aayega, saara yeh toh mujhe hi karna padega’.”

The 'Kahiin To Hoga' actor asked, “Aapko lagta hai ki yeh aapse zyada hoshiyar hai uss maamle mein.”

Reacting to this, Kartik admitted that he believes his wife is smarter than him.

The host then asked Pooja if she had ever done something unexpected for her husband. She disclosed that while working at a small company, she saved money and surprised her husband with a scooty.

Pitching in, Kartik said that the gesture from his wife altered his daily routine, as he now travels to work on the scooty instead of going by the train.

Reflecting on this, Rajeev said, “aap ne abhi ye baat kahi yaha par ki chhoti zindagi hai.”

Bringing in the timeless classic by Rajesh Khanna, he added, “aap ne Anand film dekhi hai? Uss mai ek dialogue hain, Rajesh Khanna ji ka, unhone kaha tha, ‘Zindagi lambi nahi badi honi chahiye’.”

“ye chhoti zindagi kuch nahi hoti hai, hum sab barabar ke hai, hum sab apna kaam kar rahe hai, apna apna kitchen chalate hai," we concluded.

Hosted by Rajeev, "Tum Ho Naa" is expected to premiere on Tuesday at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television & Sony LIV.

--IANS

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