Rajat Kapoor says theatre is more flexible, fluid compared to cinema

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actor-director Rajat Kapoor, who is receiving a positive response to his recently released streaming film ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’, has said that stage is a more flexible medium compared to cinema.

The actor-director spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and said that while it’s impossible to make minor tweaks in a film after the edit is locked and it is shown to public, theatre allows an artiste to make changes along the way even after a show is done.

He told IANS, “It's right that you can't do anything about what you've done in film. But luckily, we also do theater. And there, there's a chance of making it better every night. You can keep tweaking, keep making better. So, luckily, there's a second chance in that sense there”.

He also spoke about his discussions with his friends and long-time collaborators Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak, whom he has directed in ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’.

He said, “More than film and discussions around films, I think because we spend a lot of time doing shows, doing theater, rehearsing or touring with shows. So, we spend a lot more time talking about theater and dissecting the performance that just happened and rehearsing for the performance the next day. That's a constant thing. A film takes 3 years to make, life happens between films”.

Meanwhile, ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’ marks his reunion with Rajat Kapoor and Vinay Pathak. The actors, who go a long way back, have been friends for over 30 years, and have collaborated frequently. However, the three of them came together for the first time in 18 years after ‘Mithya’.

‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’ is set during an intimate outstation celebration among friends and family, what begins as effortless banter, free-flowing drinks and games soon curdles into discomfort. When Sohrab is found brutally murdered late at night, the convivial atmosphere collapses, giving way to suspicion, exposed resentments and moral unease.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Mithya Talkies, ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’ is available to stream on Hindi ZEE5.

--IANS

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