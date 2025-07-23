July 23, 2025 9:02 PM हिंदी

Rajasthan: Pushkar's local products get a new identity through OSOP scheme

Rajasthan: Pushkar's local products get a new identity through OSOP scheme

Jaipur, July 23 (IANS) The ‘One Station, One Product’ (OSOP) scheme run by the Indian Railways to promote ‘Vocal for Local’ is providing a market for local, indigenous products and also creating additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of society.

Ajmer station in Rajasthan is setting a new example of success in taking forward this scheme. Many stalls have been put up at the Ajmer station, which have turned out to be a big draw for travellers as well as tourists.

Many local products are being sold at Ajmer station under the 'One Station One Product' scheme. This has done a great deal in promoting the locally produced products, particularly those made in Pushkar.

OSOP has provided a good and hands-on platform in the promotion of local products and has given recognition to the craftsmen and traders, enabling them to make money from it.

Sachin Gulwani, operator of the OSOP stall at Ajmer station, told IANS, "All the good products of Pushkar have been stocked at the shop. All the big products like Gulabchand, Gulkand, Sharbat, Amla Murabba and Amla Candy have been stocked."

“When we came to know about this scheme of the Central Government, we opened this shop. This shop is doing very well. People coming from different places of the country take Pushkar products from the station, which makes us very happy. Pushkar products are famous even abroad," he elaborated.

A customer named Kajal Kashyap said, "The Central Government's OSOP scheme is being liked by people across the country. A stall has been set up under this scheme at Ajmer Railway Station in Rajasthan, where local products of Pushkar are being sold, which people are liking very much.

“Whenever I come here, I buy Amla candy and rose water. Under this scheme, the main items of the city are kept at the shop. This scheme is very good," she added.

--IANS

mr/uk

LATEST NEWS

Cricket legends Harbhajan, Raina and Bravo celebrates with West Indies Champions during World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 in Northampton, England, on Wednesday.

Cricket legends Harbhajan, Raina and Bravo celebrates with West Indies Champions

Gujarat ATS busts Al-Qaeda module, four arrested for radicalising youth online

Gujarat ATS busts Al-Qaeda module, four arrested for radicalising youth online

Shefali Shah reveals how COVID inspired the idea of 'Happy Birthday Mummyji'

Shefali Shah reveals how COVID inspired the idea of 'Happy Birthday Mummyji'

Comprehensive education reform on the horizon in Gujarat

Comprehensive education reform on the horizon in Gujarat

Third schedule of Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara's #Mega157 wrapped up

Third schedule of Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara's #Mega157 wrapped up

England make triple strikes as India reach 149/3 in 52 overs at tea on Day 1 of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. IANS Photos

4th Test: England make triple strikes as India reach 149/3 in 52 overs at tea

I will just look to do better as much as I can, says Anshul Kamboj on Test debut at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI

I will just look to do better as much as I can, says Anshul Kmaboj on Test debut

Ali Fazal pens an emotional note for his core team that supported him through highs and lows

Ali Fazal pens an emotional note for his core team that supported him through highs and lows

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta declares Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi the Great' tax-free in the National Capital

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta declares Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi the Great' tax-free in the National Capital

Bangladesh: Health advisor slammed for 'closeness' with Yunus, called 'product of nepotism'

Bangladesh: Health advisor slammed for 'closeness' with Yunus, called 'product of nepotism'