Raj Police probe interstate fraud network as 3 held at Jaipur airport with fake tourist visas

Jaipur, May 20 (IANS) The Rajasthan Police were probing an interstate fraud network after the Jaipur East Airport Police arrested three men allegedly attempting to travel to Iraq using fake tourist visas from Jaipur International Airport, said officials on Wednesday.

Police have recovered three forged tourist visas from the accused and launched an investigation into the larger network involved in arranging fraudulent travel documents.

The arrested accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar (47), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh; Alok Kumar Singh (31), a resident of Patna, Bihar; and Rupesh Yadav (32), a resident of East Champaran, Bihar. According to DCP (East) Ranjita Sharma, the trio arrived at Jaipur airport on Tuesday, intending to travel to Baghdad, Iraq.

During routine document verification, airport officials grew suspicious about the authenticity of their visas and stopped them for questioning. The accused, during interrogation, reportedly confessed that they were unable to travel using their original multiple-entry Iraq visas. They then came in contact with a Jaipur-based agent identified as Mukesh Lakhar, who allegedly promised to arrange tourist visas for them. Police said the accused arrived in Jaipur on May 17 at the agent’s instructions and were accommodated at a hotel in the Polo Victory area.

The following day, the agent allegedly handed over the tourist visas and coached them on how to respond during airport questioning. The accused were reportedly instructed to tell immigration officials that they were travelling to Baghdad because a machine shipped from Jaipur had developed a technical fault and required repairs. However, airport officials became suspicious during the verification process.

On being questioned further, the trio allegedly panicked, leading to their detention and subsequent arrest.

A case has been registered at the Airport Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police officials said the accused are being intensively interrogated, while efforts are also underway to identify the broader network involved in supplying fake visas and facilitating illegal overseas travel.

All three accused have been produced before the court, and further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

--IANS

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