July 30, 2025 12:43 PM हिंदी

Raj Kundra shares how wearing a turban for 'Mehar' deepened his bond with Sikh tradition

Raj Kundra shares how wearing a turban for 'Mehar' deepened his bond with Sikh tradition

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Businessman-actor Raj Kundra took to social media to share how wearing a turban for his debut film, “Mehar,” became a deeply meaningful experience.

He revealed that the role not only marked a milestone in his acting journey but also strengthened his connection with Sikh tradition and values. On Tuesday, Raj took to his Instagram handle and shared a video where he is wearing a turban for his role of Karamjeet Singh in the movie. The clip also features moments from the film and behind-the-scenes glimpses. Alongside it, Raj Kundra penned a heartfelt note saying wearing a turban for the first time in his debut film, "Mehar," was not just a part of his role, it was a moment that touched his soul.

He wrote, “Wearing a turban for the first time in my debut film Mehar was not just a part of my role it was a moment that touched my soul. The weight of that dastaar came with a deep sense of responsibility and pride. Since that day, I’ve made a conscious choice to always keep my hair covered and embrace the beautiful principles of Sikhi not just in appearance, but as a way of life. It has grounded me, guided me, and connected me to a community I deeply respect and now feel a part of. I carry this honour with humility and love in my heart for Punjab and its people.”

“Thank you @inderpreet_turbanator for tying my turban and @therakeshmehta.de director ji for visualising my look and bringing Karamjeet Singh to life. And last but NOT least, @designer_noor14 for all my amazing looks in the movie! You are just an amazing human being Your eye for detail, cultural elegance, and authenticity helped me live Karamjeet, not just play him. Thank you ji,” added Kundra.

The forthcoming Punjabi film “Mehar,” directed by Rakesh Mehta, boasts an ensemble cast including Baninder Bunny, Savita Bhatti, Rupinder Rupi, Deep Mandeep, Ashish Duggal, Hobby Dhaliwal, Tarsem Paul, and Kulvir Sony. The film is set to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Sayani Gupta on ‘Dear Men’: It wasn’t easy, but felt necessary

Sayani Gupta on ‘Dear Men’: It wasn’t easy, but felt necessary

Dolly Chawla shares how her role in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ is a departure from real life

Dolly Chawla shares how her role in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ is a departure from real life

Sidharth Malhotra on ‘Pardesiya’: It’s been one of my personal favourite love songs to shoot

Sidharth Malhotra on ‘Pardesiya’: It’s been one of my personal favourite love songs to shoot

Raj Kundra shares how wearing a turban for 'Mehar' deepened his bond with Sikh tradition

Raj Kundra shares how wearing a turban for 'Mehar' deepened his bond with Sikh tradition

Vaibhav Raj Gupta on playing cop Vikram Singh: Getting selected for the role was a moment of pride

Vaibhav Raj Gupta on playing cop Vikram Singh: Getting selected for the role was a moment of pride

India smartphone market rises 8 pc in April-June, iPhone 16 most-shipped device

India smartphone market rises 8 pc in April-June amid robust macroeconomic environment

Twinkle Khanna calls out her pet dog’s unimpressed attitude in playful post

Twinkle Khanna calls out her pet dog’s unimpressed attitude in playful post

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Param Sundari’ to now release on August 29

Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Param Sundari’ to now release on August 29

Bangladesh: Differences on fundamental reforms emerge as political parties oppose July Charter draft

Bangladesh: Differences on fundamental reforms emerge as political parties oppose July Charter draft

Priyamvada Kant on Gharwali Pedwali: Supernatural comedy genre is rarely explored on Indian TV

Priyamvada Kant on Gharwali Pedwali: Supernatural comedy genre is rarely explored on Indian TV