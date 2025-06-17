June 17, 2025 12:46 PM हिंदी

Raj Kundra pens a poetic note on an unexpected 'silent visitor' and universal signs

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Raj Kundra recently took to social media to share a poetic reflection on an unexpected encounter that left him feeling deeply connected to the universe.

Without revealing much, he described the moment as a visit from a “silent visitor” — one that hovered, paused, and chose him, carrying what he called “wings of wonder.” In his post, Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman described how the butterfly hovered, paused, and chose him — a moment he saw as a gentle sign from above. Taking to Instagram, Raj Kundra shared a few photos showing a butterfly sitting on his finger. In the image, he is seen lovingly looking at the butterfly. He also dropped a video of the butterfly with its wings fully open, gently walking on his fingers.

For the caption, the 'Traitors' actor wrote, “It hovered, paused, and chose me…A silent visitor with wings of wonder. Sometimes the universe sends its signs softly. #ButterflyBlessing #SignsFromTheUniverse #MagicInTheMoment” #TouchedByNature #ButterflyWhispers #GraceInSmallThings.”

Reacting to the post, his wife and actress Shilpa Shetty commented, “Blessed.” Actor Darshan Kumaar dropped several red heart emojis.

Professionally, Raj Kundra recently faced an early exit from the reality show "The Traitors," where he was eliminated by fellow contestants. Hosted by Karan Johar, the show features 20 participants playing a high-stakes game of trust and betrayal. In the second episode, Kundra was revealed to be one of the traitors and was promptly unmasked and voted out.

Speaking about his exit from the show, Raj had mentioned, “I came to The Traitors to win hearts and friends. As I take an exit, I feel that my wife is right. She says that I cannot lie to save my life, and it's not who I am. I am glad that I stayed true to myself. I extend my best wishes to all the participants of The Traitors."

Zeenat Aman: I’ve become a little undisciplined in my old age

Munawar Faruqui draws real-life parallels with ‘First Copy’: No more compromises

Union Home Secretary arrives in Srinagar to review Amarnath Yatra security preparedness

PM Modi to address G7 session as India races ahead on economic front (File Photo)

Sonu Sood: Few roles gave me chance to explore my physical prowess, emotional side at same time

Shahid Kapoor marks 9 years of playing the unforgettable Tommy Singh in ‘Udta Punjab’

Meta Gaming Accelerator launched to empower developers in India

Pooja Hegde will always be a ‘Kanjivaram girl’

Indian students evacuated from Tehran, some moved out of country via Armenia: MEA

India pharma market grows 6.9 pc in May, chronic therapies lead

