Rajasthan CM receives fifth death threat in 15 months

Jaipur, May 15 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has received another death threat -- the fifth in the past 15 months -- officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

According to CMO officials, the threat was sent via email to the official IDs of both the Chief Minister and the Rajasthan Sports Council President Neeraj K. Pawan, an IAS officer.

The email contained graphic threats of violence, stating: “If the police do not act in the rape victim’s case, we can murder the CM. We will cut him into pieces.”

A similar threat was issued against Pawan, with the mail stating: “We will cut him into pieces and pack him in a black suitcase.”

This marks the fifth death threat received by the Chief Minister since taking office.

On February 21, 2024, a prisoner in Dausa Jail, booked under the POCSO Act, made two threatening calls to the CM within ten minutes.

Earlier, on July 27, 2024, a call from Shyalawas Jail triggered a search operation at Jaipur Central Jail, during which mobile phones were seized. A suspect was arrested for smuggling a SIM card.

In another incident in January 2024, a POCSO Act inmate from Jaipur Central Jail called the police control room, threatening to shoot the CM.

Officials said that an investigation is underway to trace the source of the latest email and apprehend those responsible.

Meanwhile, CM Sharma was attending the Tiranga Yatra on Thursday, which was flagged off from Jaipur’s Albert Hall to mark the success of Operation Sindoor and express gratitude to the armed forces.

Speaking at the event, Sharma said: “After Pahalgam, the anger among countrymen was calmed by our soldiers, who struck the terror bases in Pakistan. Times have changed. Today, I thank all those involved in Operation Sindoor. I also express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet for making this possible.”

--IANS

arc/skp

