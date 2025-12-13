Raj Babbar says 'You gave us so little time to know you' as he remembers Smita Patil

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar remembered his late wife Smita Patil on her death anniversary on Saturday.

He claimed that her goodness made Smita both a great actor and an incredible human being.

Babbar added that her empathy was palpable on the screen, giving her the ability to convert even simple stories into a tale of justice.

Sharing a photo of Smita on his Insta handle, he wrote, "What made #SmitaPatil a truly great actor was the same quality that defined her off-screen - she was extraordinarily good. Her profound empathy captured the struggles of common people transforming simple stories into soul-stirring anthems for justice. She graced us for so little time, yet countless hearts still resonate with her essence. (sic)."

"You gave us so little time to know you. This mystery shall forever remain unexplained. Remembering Smita on her Punyatithi", he added.

In October, Babbar penned another heartfelt note on Smita's birth anniversary.

He recalled how Smita used film as a medium to bring about change in society. Babbar added that she constantly questioned norms and broke stereotypes.

Babbar penned on the photo-sharing app, "Smita consciously used her cinematic journey as a medium to drive change. Her portrayals dared to question norms and dismantle stereotypes. Her ease with complex roles and her deep understanding of characters woven into our social fabric set her apart. (sic)"

Reflecting on her glorious cinematic journey, Babbar added, "She achieved so much within the brief span that destiny allowed. The brevity of her life will alway feel like an unhealed grievance. On her birth anniversary, I fondly remember Smita Patil."

For those who do not know, Smita was married to Babbar, and the two even have a son, actor Prateik Smita Patil. However, Smita unfortunately passed away on December 13, 1986, at the age of 31 after suffering childbirth complications.

It must be noted that more than ten of her films were released following her demise.

