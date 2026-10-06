Raj Babbar reconnects with old friends in Bengali film industry, says ‘City of Joy’ holds a special place in his heart

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Veteran actor Raj Babbar recently visited Kolkata, where he reconnected with old friends and familiar faces from the Bengali film industry while soaking in the city’s distinctive charm.

Sharing his experience of being back in the ‘City of Joy’, Babbar said Kolkata will always have a special place in his heart. He spoke warmly about the city’s unique character and its rich legacy of cinema, art and literature. Taking to Instagram, he posted his video and wrote, “Back in Kolkata..The City of Joy that will always hold a special place in my heart I have always adored this city, which has a unique warmth & timeless charm and a rich legacy of cinema, art, and literature.”

The ‘Nikaah’ actor said his stay in Kolkata was made memorable by the opportunity to reconnect with old friends and familiar faces from the Bengali film industry. My stay here is sure to be memorable as I reconnect with old friends and familiar faces from the Bengali film industry. For now, I am simply soaking in Kolkata’s unique energy and the unmistakable vibe,” he added.

Babbar’s visit also reflected his longstanding affection for the city, which he described as a place with a distinctive cultural and artistic identity. In the video, the veteran actor could be seen travelling in a car and enjoying glimpses of the rain before arriving at his hotel, where he received a warm welcome.

Although Raj Babbar is best known for his work in Hindi and Punjabi cinema, his association with Bengali cinema goes back several decades. The veteran actor also ventured into Bengali films with the 1992 family drama “Anutap.”

Over the years, Babbar has developed a warm bond with the Bengali film fraternity and maintained friendships with several prominent names from Tollywood. He shares a good bond with several well-known names from the Bengali film industry, including Debashree Roy, Mithun Chakraborty, Rituparna Sengupta, Prosenjit Chatterjee and filmmaker Swapan Saha.

--IANS

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