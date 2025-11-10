Rain plays spoilsport as NZ v WI fourth T20I washed out

Nelson, Nov 10 (IANS) The fourth T20I between New Zealand and the West Indies has been washed out just 39 balls into the game due to persistent rain at Saxton Oval.

With the washout, the five-match series remained in favour of New Zealand with a game to go. The hosts have taken a 2-1 lead. In the first match, they almost pulled off a heist but fell short by 7 runs. The next two matches saw Kyle Jamieson defend 15 and 11 runs, respectively, in the final over.

The hosts won the toss and asked the West Indies to bat first. While the toss and start of play happened on time, rain first interrupted the game in the fifth over when the West Indies were 30 for no loss.

It had been drizzling since the first over, but it got heavier, and the game stopped after the sixth ball of the fifth over was bowled.

The play resumed after over 20 minutes, and Jimmy Neesham struck to dismiss Alick Athanaze on the second ball after resumption. Opener Amir Jangoo finally got one off the middle to pick up a cover-driven boundary and ended the 35-run powerplay.

Soon after, the major weather interruption set in and resulted in the game being washed out.

West Indies can level the series in the fifth and final game in Dunedin on Thursday; on the other hand, New Zealand can win it 3-1.

After the game was washed out, West Indies captain Shai Hope said, "We didn't really get a chance to get out there and maximise in this game, but we've still got a chance to level the series and that's our main focus for the next one."

"Unfortunately, we didn't win those last two games. But every time you put yourself in this position, you've obviously got a chance to win. So I'm very happy with the progress that we're making," he added.

