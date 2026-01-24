Raima Sen wishes her ‘life long partner in crime’ Riyaa Senn on 45th birthday

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) As her younger sister Riyaa Senn turned 45 on Saturday, her elder sister and actress Raima penned a birthday note for her “life long partner in crime.”

Raima took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of her along with Riyaa. In the image, the two are seen hugging each other as they posed for the camera for a photograph.

For the caption, Raima wrote: “@riyasendv happy day to my sister and lifelong partner in crime.”

Talking about Riyaa, she began her acting career when she was five years old, playing her mother's daughter on screen for the first time.

In 1991 she worked as a child actress in the film Vishkanya. Her first commercial success in her film career was with Style, a 2001 comedy directed by N. Chandra. She was first recognised as a model when she performed in Falguni Pathak's music video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi at the age of seventeen in 1998.

Riyaa was most recently seen in a cameo role in the teen romantic comedy film Nadaaniyan directed by Shauna Gautam. The film stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, alongside Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

It tells the story of a privileged South Delhi school girl who gets a boyfriend-for-hire to get back at her family and classmates.

Meanwhile, Raima is known for her roles in films like Chokher Bali, Parineeta, The Japanese Wife, and Baishe Srabon. She was recently seen in Big Girls Don't Cry. Starring Pooja Bhatt, Mukul Chadda, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, Avantika, Tenzin Lhakyila, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Afrah Sayed.

In cinema, she was seen in Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale, a psychological action thriller film written and directed by Pratim D. Gupta. The film delves into the lives of four cops from Kolkata Police, as they go about investigating a series of murders rocking the city. As the plot thickens, the personal lives of the men get stressed and squeezed by the ongoing turmoil.

