Railways, Rajasthan among winners at Women’s Senior Nationals

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (IANS) Day 2 of the 72nd Women’s Senior National Kabaddi Championship at the Balayogi Stadium saw a full schedule of league matches across pools, as teams continued to jostle for position in the competition.

In Pool A, Indian Railways enjoyed a successful day, registering two wins with an 88–12 victory over Jammu & Kashmir followed by a 54–21 result against Delhi. Pool B saw Uttar Pradesh secure a 37–27 win over Assam, before Himachal Pradesh later recorded a 34–21 victory against Uttar Pradesh.

In Pool C, hosts Telangana defeated Puducherry 50–16, while Rajasthan later registered a 76–12 win over the same opponents. Pool D fixtures saw Goa defeat Jharkhand 74–20, before Haryana closed the pool’s action with a 52–26 victory over Goa.

Maharashtra secured a 57–20 win over Vidarbha in Pool E, while Pool F saw Punjab record a 39–31 victory against Bihar. Pool G produced the closest match of the day, with Gujarat edging Odisha 29–26, and Pool H saw Madhya Pradesh defeating Andhra Pradesh 48–23.

With league matches continuing across pools, teams will now look to build momentum as the competition progresses. Action continues with further fixtures scheduled on January 29 at the Balayogi Stadium.

Day 2 Results (January 28, 2026)

Pool A

Indian Railways beat Jammu & Kashmir 88–12

Indian Railways beat Delhi 54–21

Pool B

Uttar Pradesh beat Assam 37–27

Himachal Pradesh beat Uttar Pradesh 34–21

Pool C

Telangana beat Puducherry 50–16

Rajasthan beat Puducherry 76–12

Pool D

Goa beat Jharkhand 74–20

Haryana beat Goa 52–26

Pool E

Maharashtra beat Vidarbha 57–20

Pool F

Punjab beat Bihar 39–31

Pool G

Gujarat beat Odisha 29–26

Pool H

Madhya Pradesh beat Andhra Pradesh 48–23

Day 3 Fixtures (January 29, 2026 – Morning)

Pool E

Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha

Maharashtra vs Kerala

Pool F

Tamil Nadu vs Bihar

Punjab vs Uttarakhand

Pool G

Chandigarh vs Odisha

Gujarat vs West Bengal

Pool H

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh vs Manipur

Pre-quarterfinals:

Pre-Quarterfinal 1

Winner of Pool A vs Runner-up of Pool H

Pre-Quarterfinal 2

Winner of Pool G vs Runner-up of Pool B

Pre-Quarterfinal 3

Winner of Pool C vs Runner-up of Pool G

Pre-Quarterfinal 4

Winner of Pool B vs Runner-up of Pool F

Pre-Quarterfinal 5

Winner of Pool D vs Runner-up of Pool E

Pre-Quarterfinal 6

Winner of Pool E vs Runner-up of Pool D

Pre-Quarterfinal 7

Winner of Pool F vs Runner-up of Pool C

Pre-Quarterfinal 8

Winner of Pool H vs Runner-up of Pool A

Quarterfinals Schedule:

Quarterfinal 1

Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 1 vs Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 2

Quarterfinal 2

Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 3 vs Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 4

Quarterfinal 3

Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 5 vs Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 6

Quarterfinal 4

Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 7 vs Winner of Pre-Quarterfinal 8

