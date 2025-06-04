Rahul Vaidya reflects on beginning his career with ‘Indian Idol’ and hesitation about reality shows

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Singer Rahul Vaidya, who rose to fame as a contestant on the popular singing reality show “Indian Idol,” opened up about his early hesitation toward participating in reality shows.

Reflecting on his journey, Rahul shared how, despite starting his career on such a platform, he never initially planned to be part of more reality television, revealing a thoughtful side to his path in the entertainment industry. Speaking to IANS, the singer shared, “I have never planned my life; I actually never do. I just take it as it comes, and I never thought of doing a reality show even though my career started with a reality show, Indian Idol. Bigg Boss happened just by chance and also because it was Covid, because of which I chose to do it. So, everything just followed.”

Vaidya acknowledged that participating in a show like “Laughter Chefs” offers a welcome change from the usual singing reality shows. “When I used to go to a show before Laughter Chefs, people used to tell me they still haven’t forgotten your participation in Indian Idol. Now people have somehow stopped talking about it because I think they like Laughter Chefs more. They really praise me a lot and praise me for my song.”

The ‘Baaton Ko Teri’ hitmaker went on to add, “I have learned how to be a multitasker. I never was, but yes, I do manage a lot of things by myself.”

“I think it’s God's blessings and my family’s support that I am able to do so many things. But at times I also feel that I overwork, but then I can do nothing about it also because these are the things that give me so much happiness,” Rahul signed off.

Rahul Vaidya, known for his tracks like ‘Chaap Tilak,’ ‘Madhanya,’ ‘Baaton Ko Teri,’ and ‘Meri Zindagi,’ to name some, became a popular household name with his stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and was crowned as the 1st runner-up. He also took part in “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11,” where he reached the finals.

