October 28, 2025 7:03 PM हिंदी

Rahul in Bihar after long absence, to seek mandate from voters identified by a process he opposes

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Almost two months after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised an explosive disclosure at the level of dropping a 'hydrogen bomb', he will launch the grand old party's campaign for a poll process that he has been criticising for allegedly benefitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, his party workers are yet to collect ingredients required for the revelation, while others have been squabbling for a nomination in Bihar Assembly elections where the mandate will come from electors listed in the voters' roll prepared by the Election Commission after its Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Since the Congress leadership published the final list of its candidates, they have been on the receiving end of outbursts from disgruntled members whose names did not feature among the list of nominees.

Earlier, the poll body completed the process of SIR of Bihar’s voters’ list, and released the final list of electors on September 30, where it claimed there were “Zero Appeals” as of Monday, October 27.

The Election Commission has further declared rolling out SIR in another dozen states and Union Territories. The decision has, in an expected manner, triggered sharp political reactions from Opposition parties, including the Congress, which has again accused the poll body of “vote theft”.

Among the 12 states and Union territories where the next phase of SIR will be held are West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, where elections are expected to be held by May-June next year.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s absence from Bihar’s political landscape has become a focal point of discussion as the state gears up for the November Assembly elections.

Despite earlier reports suggesting that he would negotiate seat-sharing equations directly with Mahagathbandhan ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, the matter was left to the Congress High Command's emissaries.

Internal rebellion in the state unit by ticket hopefuls were also left to central leaders to address, as was the issue of candidates contesting against allies in some constituencies.

The ticket distribution process had escalated into accusations of corruption and favoritism, leading to protests, and a disconnect between the central leadership and local cadres.

Till the day of withdrawal of nomination papers for the second phase of the polls on October 23, uncertainty loomed over the Opposition bloc's unity. Media queries on Rahul Gandhi's absence reportedly did not elicit any response.

However, the Opposition’s ambitious "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in August, spanning some 1,300 km across 25 districts, initially did raise enthusiasm among Congress workers.

The gap since his last on-ground appearance has now affected the momentum and confidence.

Meanwhile, top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and others, including Tejashwi Yadav himself, have stepped up their respective campaign engagements.

Significantly, Tejashwi Yadav had launched a solo journey in some critical districts soon after the joint "Voter Adhikar Yatra" ended on September 1 that was much acclaimed by his party.

Since then, Rahul Gandhi's absence has not only impacted Congress’s visibility on the ground but also exposed internal fractures within the party and among Opposition ranks.

Meanwhile, the Congress MP continued to attend to his commitment elsewhere, raising more questions. Some party leaders have justified his absence owing to the festivities where Rahul is scheduled to hold joint rallies with Tejashwi on October 29 and 30.

With phase one polling just days away (November 6), questions linger about the effectiveness of this late entry. While Congress circulates old clips of Rahul Gandhi's yatra to rekindle support, the ground reality suggests that presence and timing are critical -- that the delayed involvement may be more symbolic than strategic.

--IANS

jb/pgh

