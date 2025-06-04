‘Is Rahul Gandhi a Chinese or Pakistani agent?’: BJP slams LoP on ‘surrender’ remarks

Bhopal, June 3 (IANS) Coming down heavily on Leader of the Opposition (LoP), in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s remarks regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged “surrender”, made in Bhopal on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party has questioned whether he (Rahul Gandhi) is acting as an “agent” of China and Pakistan.

In a video message, party spokesperson Sambit Patra reacted with strong criticism, stating that LoP Rahul Gandhi’s comments were deeply disrespectful, not only towards Operation Sindoor but also towards the Indian Army.

He asserted that LoP Rahul Gandhi carries no regard for any civil or opposition leader who would use words such as "surrender" about their country and motherland, implying that such a politician is unfit to lead.

While speaking at the Congress party’s state office in Bhopal, LoP Rahul Gandhi took a sharp jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that when US President Donald Trump called and asked PM Modi to “surrender”, he complied without hesitation.

He linked this to a broader historical narrative, arguing that the BJP and RSS have a long-standing tendency to bow down rather than stand firm.

LoP Rahul Gandhi remarked, "Jaise udhar se Trump ne ishara kiya, phone uthaya, kaha – Modi ji kya kar rahe ho. Narendra…Surrender aur ji huzur kar Modi ji ne Trump ke ishare ka palan kiya." (Just as Trump gestured, he picked up the phone and said, 'Modi ji, what are you doing? Narendra…Surrender,' and Modi obediently followed Trump’s signal.)

Patra further stated that Operation Sindoor marked an unprecedented moment in history, where India avenged its fallen citizens. “The mission successfully dismantled terrorist bases, eliminating over a hundred militants,” he said.

“In retaliation, Pakistan suffered the destruction of eleven airbases, all of which are documented and supported by evidence.”

Despite these achievements, Patra said, LoP Rahul Gandhi has allegedly ridiculed the operation, using terms that suggest capitulation.

He emphasised that India has never bowed before terrorism and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently demonstrated the strength and resilience of the nation since 2014.

The political landscape has evolved significantly since the days of the 26/11 attacks, when responses were limited to diplomatic dossiers, Patra added. Today, India no longer relies on dossiers; instead, decisive action is taken, and "proper doses are given."

Criticising LoP Rahul Gandhi further, Patra stated that he appears to mock this shift in approach. His past actions have also raised concerns, particularly during the Doklam standoff between India and China, where he and his family were reportedly found engaging in activities under a Chinese tent that were perceived as espionage.

Given the nature of his statements and the questions he raises, suspicions have emerged regarding whether his stance aligns with interests beyond India’s own, raising concerns about whether he is acting as an agent of China and Pakistan, Patra questioned.

--IANS

sktr/dan