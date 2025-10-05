October 05, 2025 6:03 PM हिंदी

Rahul Gandhi views India through 'Italian lens', defames nation abroad: BJP's Tarun Chugh

Rahul Gandhi views India through 'Italian lens', defames nation abroad: BJP's Tarun Chugh

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) In a sharp political attack, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly defaming India on foreign soil and undermining its cultural values.

Speaking to IANS, during an event in Amritsar, Chugh said Gandhi was working against India’s interests by becoming part of a “foreign toolkit”.

“It is unfortunate that people who once defamed India by being part of a foreign toolkit and viewing the nation through an 'Italian lens' are now trying to use their followers to claim the title of 'Jan Nayak',” Chugh remarked.

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi, by insulting the Indian Army and national icons, had lost the moral right to be called a people's leader.

“Rahul Gandhi wears Italian lenses and becomes part of an international toolkit whose objective is to tarnish India’s image globally. A person who disrespects our Army and great leaders cannot be a Jan Nayak,” he said. “People of this country have rejected the Gandhi-Nehru family multiple times. The public will never accept their foreign mindset,” Chugh added.

He also contrasted Rahul Gandhi’s approach with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating:

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, India’s youth are committed to nation-building, while some leaders are busy defaming the country on foreign platforms,” he stated.

Meanwhile, responding to Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks made abroad, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar also criticised the Congress leader.

“One should not react to internal matters of the country while abroad. It's our tradition to have political differences, but never at the cost of national unity. Since Rahul Gandhi mostly studied outside India, he only talks about our country after going abroad. Maybe this is due to his upbringing,” Kumar commented.

He added that India is a land of towering leaders like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who placed the nation above all.

--IANS

rs/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami honours families of martyrs in Lansdowne

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami honours families of martyrs in Lansdowne

Bangladesh: Police arrest eight Awami League leaders and activists in Dhaka

Bangladesh: Police arrest eight Awami League leaders and activists in Dhaka

'Maybe he was under the influence…': Harbhajan on Lalit Modi releasing IPL slapgate video

'Maybe he was under the influence…': Harbhajan on Lalit Modi releasing IPL slapgate video

DGCA reviews airfare trends ahead of festive season, asks airlines to add more flights

DGCA reviews airfare trends ahead of festive season, asks airlines to add more flights

HM Amit Shah inaugurates country's 1st co-op compressed biogas plant in Maharashtra's Kopargaon

HM Amit Shah inaugurates country's 1st co-op compressed biogas plant in Maharashtra's Kopargaon

When Amitabh Bachchan revealed how his characters in 'Anand' & 'Zanjeer' were similar

When Amitabh Bachchan revealed how his characters in 'Anand' & 'Zanjeer' were similar

India should focus on atmanirbhar innovation, aims to rank in top five AI nations globally: Scindia

India should focus on atmanirbhar innovation, aims to rank in top five AI nations globally: Scindia

Shubman Gill represents a futuristic vision, says Harbhajan Singh

Shubman Gill represents a futuristic vision: Harbhajan Singh

Sara reveals brother Ibrahim told her 'sister I love you' as they walked the ramp together

Sara reveals brother Ibrahim told her 'sister I love you' as they walked the ramp together

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya leads the way with teachers in Delhi in the Fit India Sundays on Cycle on World Teachers' Day. Photo credit: SAI

Fit India Sundays on Cycle: Dr. Mandaviya leads the way with teachers in Delhi on World Teachers' Day