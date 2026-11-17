New Delhi, November 17 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi tried to reply to criticisms over his earlier remark that his mother (Sonia Gandhi) would sit on his father's (former PM Rajiv Gandhi) lap at every meal, by posting on Tuesday a political statement on "experiencing and expressing love" on social media, along with a temple engraving, invoking religion.

While addressing an event marking the launch of his mother, Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', here on Monday, Rahul Gandhi recalled moments of intimacy between her and his father, Rajiv Gandhi.

After being criticised online for the statement, the LoP took to social media platform X to post the image of what appeared to be a temple sculpture depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati seated together on the sacred bull Nandi.

"Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love. As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives... Satyam Shivam Sundaram," he wrote.

Rahul Gandhi has frequently framed his political philosophy around love, pluralism, and inclusivity with his statements alleging the current political theatre being full of division, fear, and hatred.

At Monday's event, the LoP seemed to highlight the love and intimacy that his parents shared, and the void that descended in the family after the assassination of his father.

He referred to the lunch and dinner that the couple would have with Sonia Gandhi sitting on her husband's lap, the reference triggering a gesture from the author herself.

"Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap there would be Mama," the Congress leader said, drawing an embarrassed shrug from his mother, while Rahul Gandhi went on to agree that it was not a common sight he witnessed in households elsewhere.

He even admitted as having taken his parents' habit as usual, thus making him ask a friend why their mother did not sit on the father's lap.

--IANS

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