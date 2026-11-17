Manila, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership for India. He expressed confidence that his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump in Manila will help them in setting concrete goals for the next phase of Quad cooperation.

In his remarks at the Quad Leaders Summit in Philippines' Manila on Tuesday, PM Modi noted that five meetings of Quad Foreign Ministers since January last year bears testimony to political will and shared commitment of four nations towards the Quad partnership.

"Manila and Quad have shared an age-old and special bond. In 2007, officials of the four countries met for the first time right here. 10 years after that in 2017, it was here at this city that we started our dialogue once again. Today, holding a Quad meeting once again at this historic city, marks an important milestone. Since January last year till date, our foreign ministers have met five times. This bears testimony to our political will and shared commitment towards our partnership," said PM Modi.

"For India, the Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership. From maritime security to trusted supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, it has been our endeavour that the Quad provides trusted solutions...I am confident that our meeting today will help us in setting concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation," he added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials were also present during the meeting.

Quad brings together four countries - India, Australia, Japan, and the United States - with a commitment to work as a force for global good and to support an open, free, and inclusive Indo-Pacific that is prosperous and resilient. Quad came together during the 2004 tsunami in the Indian Ocean region to coordinate response and assistance to countries in the region.

--IANS

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