Dubai, Nov 17 (IANS) Sri Lanka and Pakistan have been handed significant penalties in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle after being found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during the opening Test of their two-match series in Rawalpindi.

Sri Lanka have been docked 15 points after falling 15 overs short of the required rate, while Pakistan have lost five points for being five overs behind the target.

The deductions have dealt a major blow to Sri Lanka's position in the standings, with the team slipping from seventh to eighth and its points percentage dropping from 33.33 per cent to 15.47 per cent. Pakistan remain ninth and bottom of the table, with a points percentage of 3.33 per cent.

Consequently, Pakistan have been fined 25 per cent of their match fees, while Sri Lanka have received the maximum 50 per cent fine.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis pleaded guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions, meaning no formal hearings were required.

The opening Test ended in a hard-fought draw after five days of cricket in Rawalpindi. Pakistan declared their first innings at 434/9, with five batters scoring half-centuries, before Sri Lanka responded with 446 to take a slender 12-run lead.

Centuries from Dhananjaya de Silva (167) and Kusal Mendis (119) put the visitors in a strong position, but debutant Saqib Khan turned the contest around with a seven-wicket haul, derailing Sri Lanka's innings and restricting their advantage.

Pakistan then batted out the remainder of the match, reaching 284/8 in their second innings to deny the visitors another chance to bat.

Dean Cosker of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after charges were levelled by on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Rod Tucker, third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi.

As per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship Playing Conditions, a team is penalised one point for every over it falls short of the required rate. The ICC's regulations state that a side is penalised "one point for each over short".

The two sides are currently playing the second and final Test of the series in Rawalpindi. Pakistan made a strong start by bowling Sri Lanka out for 98 in their first innings.

--IANS

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