Rahul Dev on ‘Mor Sab Da Banuga’ prep: Pushing myself into zone where believability meets character

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actor Rahul Dev, who has joined actor Prince Kawaljeet Singh for the Punjabi film “Mor Sab Da Banuga”, is pushing all his limits mentally and physically to bring authenticity to his character. He says this character demands commitment and discipline.

Rahul has worked on his rural Punjabi dialect for his character named Rana and even went make-up-free for the role. He has also adopted a strict diet, along with an intense fitness and training regimen, to achieve a powerful look.

Talking about his preparation, Rahul said in a statement: “This role demands commitment and a certain level of discipline. I am pushing the self into a zone where believability meets character. It’s not just about looking a certain way, but feeling the character from within.”

Sources reveal that Rahul has been dedicating time to getting well-versed with the rural Punjabi dialect, training himself despite having Punjabi roots for character immersion.

The film’s tagline reads: “Born in small homes, destined for big things.”

A film by Raw Eye Films, written & directed by the accomplished Ashish Kumar,' Mor Sab Da Banuga’ is an upcoming high-octane Punjabi crime-thriller. The film is tagged as a "trend changer" focusing on power struggles and vengeance, co-starring Deep Sehgal.

The film is scheduled to release later in 2026.

Talking about Rahul, he was one of the top Indian male models of the 1990s, itself considered the best decade for Indian male models. He started retired from modeling in 2002 to focus more on acting.

He made his acting debut in 2000 with Champion, where he played a villainous role. He then moved into Malayalam cinema, playing the role of an assassin Sheik Imran in Amal Neerad's Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded.

He stepped into Punjabi movies with Dharti in 2011. He appeared in Bhojpuri film Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 in 2018. The actor made his television debut, playing the role of the demon Arunasur in the mythological TV series Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.

--IANS

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