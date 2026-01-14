January 14, 2026 7:09 PM हिंदी

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs in the second match of the series t the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Rajkot, Jan 14 (IANS) India’s dependable batter KL Rahul etched his name in the record books with a magnificent unbeaten century against New Zealand in the second match of the ongoing ODI series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a hundred against the Black Caps in the 50-over format.

He is also the first Indian to score an ODI century in Rajkot.

Rahul achieved the unique feat by sending Kyle Jamieson’s full toss into the stands in the 49th over to bring up his eighth ODI century. The wicketkeeper-batter from Karnataka reached his hundred in just 87 balls. The Indian star remained unbeaten on 112 as he hammered 11 fours and one six against the Black Caps.

Coming to bat at number five, Rahul started slowly with six dot balls. He finally got off the mark on the seventh ball. As his nerves settled, he lost the support of his partner Virat Kohli, who got out after scoring just 23 runs.

In a tense situation, Rahul forged a 73-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, who later got out after scoring 27 runs. The 33-year-old then continued to steer Team India’s innings with support from Nitish Kumar Reddy at the other end. Rahul helped the team post a challenging score of 284/7 to the visitors to chase.

Rahul’s biggest strength in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand has been his composure. Whether chasing a big target or rebuilding after early wickets, he has shown patience and smart shot-selection. His average of over 65 in ODIs against New Zealand reflects how rarely he throws his wicket away. Unlike aggressive top-order hitters, Rahul reads the game situation well and adjusts his pace accordingly, making him extremely valuable in the middle overs, as seen on Wednesday.

Rahul recently played a fiery knock in the ODI series opener at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. He finished the game in style by hitting two fours and a six in the 49th over to help India beat New Zealand by four wickets. Rahul scored 29 runs off just 21 balls, including two fours and a six.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

UK emulating Canada's troubling pattern of shielding Khalistani extremists (File image)

UK emulating Canada's troubling pattern of shielding Khalistani extremists

Jordan Smith wins inaugural ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday. Photo credit: Australian Open

Jordan Smith wins inaugural ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of Australian Open

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

New household survey confirms rising poverty in Pakistan

New household survey confirms rising poverty in Pakistan

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi join kite-flying festivities on Makar Sankranti

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi join kite-flying festivities on Makar Sankranti

India and China discuss positive steps for improved bilateral relations

India and China discuss positive steps for improved bilateral relations

Mahakumbh’s Harsha Richhariya on quitting religious path: Felt suicidal, suffered mental torture

Mahakumbh’s Harsha Richhariya on quitting religious path: Felt suicidal, suffered mental torture

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs in the second match of the series t the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs

RBI gives in-principle nod to Japan’s SMBC to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in India

RBI gives in-principle nod to Japan’s SMBC to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in India

As Afghanistan’s trade volume through Iran border spikes, fear of US sanctions looms large

As Afghanistan’s trade volume through Iran border spikes, fear of US sanctions looms large