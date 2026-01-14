Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs

Rajkot, Jan 14 (IANS) India’s dependable batter KL Rahul etched his name in the record books with a magnificent unbeaten century against New Zealand in the second match of the ongoing ODI series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a hundred against the Black Caps in the 50-over format.

He is also the first Indian to score an ODI century in Rajkot.

Rahul achieved the unique feat by sending Kyle Jamieson’s full toss into the stands in the 49th over to bring up his eighth ODI century. The wicketkeeper-batter from Karnataka reached his hundred in just 87 balls. The Indian star remained unbeaten on 112 as he hammered 11 fours and one six against the Black Caps.

Coming to bat at number five, Rahul started slowly with six dot balls. He finally got off the mark on the seventh ball. As his nerves settled, he lost the support of his partner Virat Kohli, who got out after scoring just 23 runs.

In a tense situation, Rahul forged a 73-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, who later got out after scoring 27 runs. The 33-year-old then continued to steer Team India’s innings with support from Nitish Kumar Reddy at the other end. Rahul helped the team post a challenging score of 284/7 to the visitors to chase.

Rahul’s biggest strength in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand has been his composure. Whether chasing a big target or rebuilding after early wickets, he has shown patience and smart shot-selection. His average of over 65 in ODIs against New Zealand reflects how rarely he throws his wicket away. Unlike aggressive top-order hitters, Rahul reads the game situation well and adjusts his pace accordingly, making him extremely valuable in the middle overs, as seen on Wednesday.

Rahul recently played a fiery knock in the ODI series opener at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. He finished the game in style by hitting two fours and a six in the 49th over to help India beat New Zealand by four wickets. Rahul scored 29 runs off just 21 balls, including two fours and a six.

